Motorsport maestro Cyril Despres shows not all heroes wear capes
How the French rally-raid legend sacrificed his own personal glory three times to help team-mates get back on track at the fearsome Dakar Rally race.
The snapshot
The Dakar Rally is the world's most grueling off-road motorsports race. Often contested over multiple surfaces and several thousand bone-busting kilometres, finishing is a victory in itself. Cyril Despres has won the event five times on a motorbike and placed third in a car at the 2017 edition, however he can also lay claim to a series of selfless acts that sum up the race's amazing camaraderie.
The Good Samaritan
On a muddy Stage 7 of the 2018 edition in Bolivia, 13-time Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel was on the attack. A fight with a rock left him stranded in the desert and his car with a destroyed rear assembly. Luckily for him, team-mate and compatriot Despres stopped to lend a helping hand to repair the stricken Peugeot 3008 DKR.
Despres ‘cannibalised’ his own car so his team-mate could get to the finish line and live to fight another day, which he did by winning two further stages and finishing fourth overall. He explained: "The team spirit we have means that these things come naturally without any thought."
The repeat
The second stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally ran for a monster 552km in South America. Peterhansel was again flying over the sand at full-throttle when he got stuck. Despres, himself gunning for the stage victory, again sacrificed his shot at glory to stop and tow his team-mate to safety.
Peterhansel, who went on to win Stage 3 the next day and Stage 7 later in the race, revealed: "I got stuck in a really bad place. Without the help of Cyril, I think we would probably still be there now!"
Without the help of Cyril, I think we would probably still be there now
The hat-trick of help
After his two previous years of compassionate endeavour had seen Despres finish in 31st (2018) and fifth (2019) overall, he switched up into the SSV class in 2020 in a Red Bull Off-Road Junior Program mentor role to American drivers Blade Hildebrand and Mitch Guthrie Jr.
When Guthrie Jr suffered serious mechanical problems during Stage 7, Despres and team-mate Mike Horn – the famous Swiss explorer – offered their engine to the youngster so he could attempt to finish his Dakar debut. It meant that their race was over in the new Saudi Arabian location, however Guthrie repaid their kindness by winning two further stages on his way to the finish line.