Since the start of Street Fighter V’s new season, legendary player Daigo ‘The Beast’ Umehara has committed himself to a routine. He boots up his Twitch or Mildom stream, turns on Street Fighter V, and begins his day. For hours, he hands losses to opponents in the game’s ranked mode, ruminates aloud on the meta of the game and what he should improve during his training and runs long sets with top players in the battle lounge.

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who’s as driven as the venerable player is in preparation for the upcoming battles. Even without confirmation of the circuit’s return, Daigo prepped himself to face the world’s warriors head-on once again. Now, his hunger will be satiated, but where the combat will primarily take place is different than before.

The return of the Capcom Pro Tour in an online format was a shock to everyone, including Daigo himself. Offline events have been continuously shuttered; the FGC community believed nothing would take its place and that the year would simply go by without something to hold them over. So when the company announced the Capcom Pro Tour Online 2020, he was elated.

“I didn’t think CPT would happen at all, so I’m very glad,” says the pro player. “Their efforts to find a way to make it work show how driven they are, and I’m glad about that as well.”

Despite all the work he’s put in with Kage, Daigo plans to make his competitive journey with the character he’s currently best known for, Guile. “Last season was very tough, but this year I think it’ll be an easier fight, relatively speaking,” he says, not taking the evil version of Ryu out of the equation just yet. “As of now, I’m not sure about Kage. With a little more training and knowledge, it’s a possibility.” It’s possible the buffs to the demonic shadow, alongside updates to the rest of the cast, have encouraged Daigo a bit.

The variance between every player’s tier list is high. The Street Fighter V community can’t agree on who fits where on the higher and lower rungs. Even Daigo’s picks for who sits at the top are missing some common choices. “Urien, Kolin, Akuma, Guile, and Seth (in no particular order),” he names as the strongest in the game right now, with the number one spot going to the one who makes the world tremble. “I think Urien is the strongest,” says Daigo. Interestingly enough, his top five lacks the likes of Rashid, Zeku, and G that typically grace that echelon.

Maybe that speaks volumes about the state of the meta. Determining where characters fit is hard because the tiers are heavily condensed. Everyone in the cast can be a threat and it’s just where Daigo wants it to be. “This is the most balanced it’s ever been and I’m satisfied with the state it’s in. And the new characters, Seth and Gill, are good,” he says, enjoying the path Capcom is taking with the game. “Having the V-Skill 2 option is nice and the game has opened up, allowing a wider range of gameplay. I hope they keep going in this direction.”

This is a double-edged sword. Now that the battle system is at a peak, more warriors will enter the fray. Sakura – who was considered by many to have few defining strengths – made a splash at EVO Japan earlier this year when Ryo ‘Nauman’ Sato won the Street Fighter V tournament. It was a shock to the scene and the start of a larger conversation about how no character can be looked down upon.

With the potential of new match-ups swimming in his tournament pools on a more consistent basis, Daigo realises he’ll have to study harder this season. “I need to work on my strategies for rarer characters,” he says. “But I’ve got the common characters pretty much covered.”

To be a top player, adaptation must come quickly and that includes factors outside the game. Since the outbreak, in-person meet-ups are on hold and he’s relying upon clashes through online sets to stay sharp. “I can’t go out, so I’m training exclusively from home, online. Before that I’d been going to fighting meet-ups in the city for field training,” says Daigo. “Now that online is my only option, I’ve had to get creative and I’ve made a lot of discoveries as a result, so it’s been beneficial.”

Daigo prepares for the next battle © Stephanie Lindgren / Red Bull Content Pool

To bolster his learning, he runs invites to other strong players for sets. During the match, Daigo speculates on numerous facets of the game, not just with the participants but those in the chat. “For example, I stream when I’m training, which has given me an opportunity to teach my viewers and also for them to teach me things I didn’t know, so by taking advantage of live streaming,” he says. “There’s something different every day.”

All this is to lay the groundwork for a path to victory in the new tournament series. And it doesn’t matter who’s on that road or where they are from – Daigo will be ready for them.

“I’ve been playing other Japanese players online every day, so I’m looking forward to playing players from America and Europe, as well as the other countries in Asia,” he says. Bring it on.