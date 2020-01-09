With the Rest Day in Riyadh now just one day away, the Dakar convoy hit the real desert on day five of the 2020 rally. The route from Al-`Ula to Ha'il threw up more gripping action as the cars, bikes, trucks, quads and SxS machines wound their way through 353km of unforgiving desert dunes, traversing the Saudi landscape.

Stage 5 delivered delight and heartbreak, with some competitors starting to look like genuine contenders for the overall win and other big names crashing out and waving goodbye to any chance of victory. Catch up with all the news from all the classes and see who's in the running as the dust settles in Saudi Arabia after another spectacular day in the desert.

Price wins as Sunderland crashes out of the Dakar Rally

There was another major retirement in the Bike Class as KTM’s Sam Sunderland crashed heavily during Stage 5 of the 2020 Dakar Rally. However, his KTM team-mate Toby Price blazed to his first win in Saudi Arabia to end the day second in the overall standings behind Honda’s Ricky Brabec .

KTM’s Price was the fastest rider at the 50km stage, with a 16-second lead over nearest challenger Luciano Benavides and over a minute ahead of team-mate and early rally leader Sunderland, making it a KTM one-two-three.

Price continued to lead after 152km of the stage, however the Australian’s lead over his team-mate was cut to 47 seconds with Sunderland moving up into second place and Pablo Quintanilla 1m 30s back in third. Benavides and Matthias Walkner completed the top five, meaning that on the dunes KTM occupied four places in the top five.

With at least a second place finish in sight Sunderland’s Dakar Rally came to an end and the KTM rider went the same way as Yamaha’s Adrien van Beveren and Xavier de Soultrait , suffering a heavy fall at the 187km mark – the 2017 Dakar winner suffering back and shoulder injuries and being forced to withdraw.

There were no such issues for reigning Dakar champion Price who mastered the stage's heavy sand and rocks, establishing a cushion of 2m 41s over Quintanilla, with general standings leader Brabec in damage limitation mode 2m 45s behind the Australian.

At the end of Stage 5 it was Price who took the win from Quintanilla by 1m 12s to propel himself to second in the overall standings. Rally leader Brabec came home fourth to lead Price by just over nine minutes, with Stage 4 winner José Cornejo and Kevin Benavides struggling and slipping away from the overall lead.

Dakar Rally 2020 Bike standings (after Stage 5)

Ricky Brabec (USA) 19h 07m 19s Toby Price (AUT) +09m 06s Kevin Benavides (ARG) +11m 32s Pablo Quintanilla (CHI) +16m 01s José Ignacio Cornejo (CHI) +20m 25s

Sainz stamps his authority in the quest for a Dakar hat-trick

Stage 5 saw the Cars tackle undulating dunes, with huge descents over desert grass designed to test the drivers' skill. At the end of the 353km route between Al-`Ula and Ha’il, it was Mini’s Carlos Sainz who was smiling with his second stage win of 2020 and a healthy lead over Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah in the overall standings.

At the start, Toyota’s Yazeed Al Rajhi had shown great pace on home soil. The Saudi driver ended yesterday’s stage fourth in the standings and started Stage 5 in determined mood, leading Bernhard ten Brinke by almost a minute after 50km, with Stage 5 winner Stéphane Peterhansel closely pursued by Jakub Przygonski , Giniel de Villiers and Al-Attiyah just over a minute behind.

All eyes were now on the three-way battle for the lead between the multiple Dakar champions Peterhansel, Al-Attiyah and Sainz. After 250km it was Sainz, the two-time winner of the Dakar who managed to open a small gap of just 12 seconds in front of Al-Attiyah, with Peterhansel six minutes further back in third.

50km from the finish, Sainz showed he's definitely the early favourite for a hat-trick of Dakar Rally wins and the former World Rally Champion held a lead of two minutes over Al-Attiyah, with team-mate Peterhansel holding station in third.

At the end of Stage 5 Sainz executed his domination on the dunes and, even with a slow puncture, won his second stage of 2020, almost three minutes ahead of Al-Attiyah with Peterhansel third.

The Spaniard heads into Friday’s stage just shy of six minutes ahead of Al-Attiyah. Al Rajhi came home a superb fourth to end the day just over half an hour off the leader to slot in behind third-place man Peterhansel in the overall order.

Dakar Rally 2020 Car standings (after Stage 5)

Carlos Sainz (ESP) 19h 04m 13s Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) +05m 59s Stéphane Peterhansel (FRA) +17m 53s Yazzed Al Rajhi (SAU) +31m 39s Orlando Terranova (ARG) +32m 05s

Despres wins stage and Kariakin claims overall lead

A second consecutive stage win was achieved by Red Bull Off-Road Team USA on the 353km special between Al-`Ula and Ha’il with coaching crew of Cyril Despres and co-driver Mike Horn – refreshed from an enforced rest day on Wednesday while their vehicle underwent repairs. At the end of Stage 5 it would be the Russian Sergey Karyakin who jumped from fourth in the overall standings to lead overall.

Despres and Horn are now competing in the Dakar Experience class, alongside team-mate Blade Hildebrand who also enjoyed his best day behind the wheel as he set the sixth fastest time on the stage

In what's proving to be an exciting battle for stage wins Domzala moved into the lead after 103km with Conrad Rautenbach just 16 seconds adrift and Kariakin less than one minute behind. For overall leader Jose Antonio Hinojo the Al-`Ula to Ha'il stage did his title bid no favours and the Spaniard lost more than 10 minutes.

Stage-4 winner Mitch Guthrie Jr had a massive contrast in fortunes. The young American driver finished 24 minutes behind the stage winner while overall standings leader Hinojo finished 35 minutes adrift, losing his lead to Kariakin and dropping to fifth overall. Casey Currie came home fifth to end the day just over a minute off the overall pace in second.

Dakar Rally 2020 SSV standings (after Stage 5)

Sergei Kariakin (RUS) 23h 21m 52s Casey Currie (USA) +01m 10s Chaleco Lopez (CHI) +01m 47s Austin Jones (USA) +04m 53s Jose Antonio Hinojo Lopez (ESP) +19m 24s

Rookie Dutu wins maiden stage as Casale builds lead in the sand

There was a new stage winner on Day 5 of the Quad battle in the form of Romain Dutu , but overall leader Ignacio Casale managed to come home second and extend his lead at the head of the standings.

At the start of the stage, Casale wasted no time and opened up a lead of almost a minute over fellow Chilean rider and overall second-place man Giovanni Enrico , who won Tuesday’s second stage of the rally.

Dakar debutant Dutu enjoyed a great start to the stage, soon finding himself at the front and leading by 53 seconds over Alexandre Giroud after 100 km. Dutu is now racing in the Dakar Experience category after dropping out of the overall rally on the third stage.

After 152km, Dutu remained in the lead with a margin of 48s over fellow French rider Giroud with, Casale running conservatively 2m 08s off the rookie’s pace. At the 303km mark Dutu and Giroud were separated by no more than a minute and only 33 seconds split the pair as they approached the final few kilometres.

Dutu held on to win his first stage on the Dakar by 47s after a lengthy all-French duel. Even though the result doesn’t count in the overall standings, it's nevertheless a huge achievement. Casale coasted to the finish in Ha’il behind the lead battle to maintain his advantage in the overall classification.

Dakar Rally 2020 Quad standings (after Stage 5)

Ignacio Casale (CHI) 24h 10m 47s Giovanni Enrico (CHI) +31m 37s Simon Vitse (FRA) +41m 39s Rafał Sonik (POL) +51m 44s Alexandre Giroud (FRA) +01h 56m 42s

Third place enough to keep Karginov in the lead

If Wednesday’s Stage 4 was the day that the KAMAZ trucks started to stamp their authority on the 2020 Dakar Rally, then Stage 5 was the day they really took command. After a troubled start to the rally, Dimitry Sotnikov took the stage win ahead of team-mates Anton Shibalov and Andrey Karginov and it is Karginov who leads the overall standings after five stages.

50km into the stage, only 14 seconds separated Karginov, early rally leader Siarhei Viazovich and Shibalov, but 100km later it would be Stage 4 winner Shibalov who seized the initiative and led KAMAZ team-mates Karginov and Sotnikov.

There was little joy for the fourth KAMAZ entrant, Eduard Nikolaev . The five-time and reigning Dakar champion has endured an event to forget and trailed Karginov by 1h 11m in the general standings and came to a halt after 163km of the special following a mechanical problem which required lengthy repairs.

Despite Shibalov’s strong start, it would be early third-place pace setter Sotnikov who would emerge from the trio of battling KAMAZ trucks the strongest and he moved ahead of Karginov and Shibalov at the 250km point.

Sotnikov became the third KAMAZ driver to claim a stage victory at the 2020 Dakar Rally and won the day three minutes ahead of Shibalov and Karginov. A fourth-place finish 16 minutes back from the lead for Maz driver Viazovich drops the Byelorussian down to third place in the general standings, while third place for Karginov is enough to maintain the overall lead.

Dakar Rally 2020 Truck standings (after Stage 5)

Andrey Karginov (RUS) 20h10m02s Anton Shibalov (RUS) +14m53s Siarhei Viazovich (BLR) +23m58s Ales Loprais (CZE) +01h29m18s Martin Macik (CZE) +01h38m30s

Quote of the day

“It was a big change in terrain today. The first part of it was stones and rocks again, but towards the end we were in the sand dunes. This made the navigation tricky. I got caught out by one square edge that kicked me off. Luckily I was able to get back on and I’m looking to stay healthy for the rest of the race." – Toby Price

Stage 6 preview:

Stage 6 takes the Dakar convoy to Riyadh and, for those competitors that have managed to cross the dunes, there will be a well-earned Rest Day waiting for them in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

The change of scenery is dramatic. This time, the special stage is 100 percent sand and entirely off-road. After a relatively fast first section, obstacle experts will have the advantage in the dunes. Drivers having previously honed their skills in the Sahara Desert will certainly have the upper hand. Then it will be time to rest.