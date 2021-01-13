The day at Dakar: more Bike drama and Nasser Al-Attiyah keeps up the fight
There's another big shake up in the race for the Bike title as racers tackle a tough Stage 10 at the Dakar Rally, while Nasser Al-Attiyah keeps fighting to claw back time on Stéphane Peterhansel.
At some point during every day during the Dakar Rally, it hits you – you haven't stopped since you started. Not just that day, but every day since the beginning. The smart thing to do, if you can, is pause and take it in. The dust, the desert air, the unmistakable smell of motorsport, the lights and the sounds – it’s part festival, part Mad Max and, of course, all about racing.
Every day you're here, you're in a truly unique place that has no counterpart anywhere else in the world and it’s only here for a moment in time. It goes quick – as quickly as Nasser Al-Attiyah blows by a lone photographer waiting for him in the desert.
Relive all the Stage 10 action in the Dakar Daily below:
In the Bike category today there was slightly less drama, but a similar result – one of the top riders retired. This time, race leader Nacho Cornejo crashed. He finished the stage, but won't continue upon medical advice. Meanwhile, the entire bivouac breathed a sigh of relief as news travelled back of Toby Price's condition – the Australian has a broken collarbone, serious bruising and a light concussion, but is in good spirits.
In the Bikes now, Kevin Benavides currently leads, but Sam Sunderland and Ricky Brabec are in hot pursuit.
It was local driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi who was the hero today in the Car category. The Saudi took home a stage win on a long and interesting stage that wound through towering mountains and stony pistes, with a solid helping of sand. There was no shake up in the fight for the top spot however – Nasser Al-Attiyah still sits 17 minutes behind Stéphane Peterhansel.
Tomorrow's stage has been shortened, but it's still one of the longest specials of the race, with the revised route clocking 466km. That's a lot of ground to cover and plenty of room for mistakes to be made.
The KAMAZ-Master trucks continue to play it safe, with Dmitry Sotnikov maintaining a 47-minute advantage, as Martin Macek of Big Shock Racing took another stage win.
By the time Stage 10 rolls around, you're deep in the groove, you’ve got your rhythm, you know your job and the race still feels like anybody's to win. At this point there’s less and less time to recover from mistakes, but that hardly slows anybody down, because to lose too much time is also a mistake. A bit of strategy comes into play no matter what vehicle you're in. With a very cushy lead, you may roll off the gas a bit, with a very slight lead, you're pushing like crazy. And no matter what, Don't. Get. Lost