The day at Dakar: Sunderland slashes bike lead as it comes down to the wire
© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool
Stage 11 may have been shortened by the weather, but it still offered up 464km of challenging terrain for the Dakar's penultimate day. Here's what happened in the key battles.
Published on
When a racer has a good day on the stage, everyone on the team knows it – and they’ll make sure the racer knows it when he gets back to the bivouac. Such was the case at KTM today for Sam Sunderland. The British former Dakar champ put together an amazing stage, gaining six minutes in his fight for the top spot. At the paddock, nearly the whole team was waiting for him under the tent as he rode back through a rainy liaison – and got a short round of applause before everyone got to work. Business as usual, but always time for a pat on the back.
His stage today puts him in a better position tomorrow than he was before – he’s four minutes off the leader’s time, but he’s got to open the stage – meaning it’s really tough to gain time and much easier to lose it. But it’s Dakar – and anything can happen.
Relive all the Stage 11 action in the Dakar Daily below:
Dakar Daily – Stage 11
Now, the bivouac is always tense, waiting for news of the race, but it’s never as tense as the night before the last proper stage. And tomorrow – Stage 12, the penultimate stage of the race – isn’t just for show, as the last stage often is. It’s the real deal, with 250km of special section. The top-10 leaderboard will undoubtedly get shaken up – the question is 'how?'
In the trucks, KAMAZ hold tight – they took another stage win, this time for Anton Shibalov, but it’s Dmitry Sotnikov’s race to lose – he’s got a commanding lead on the general rankings.
In the cars – Nasser Al-Attiyah won his sixth stage, but sits 14 minutes behind Stéphane Peterhansel. A nearly impossible gap to make up without a major navigation error, crash, or mechanical – but refer to the line above – anything can happen.
As teams both prepare for the last day and prepare to ship their trucks, bikes and cars back home, it’s an interesting mood – you simultaneously can’t wait for the finish, while not believing it’s really over. This race has been pretty much your entire life, from before dawn until midnight, for the last two weeks. You’ve forgotten what home, or cold weather, or your couch even look like and your days have revolved only around what’s happening on the race. It’s an uneasy feeling as you go to sleep, as you wonder – what will happen next? Only tomorrow will tell – and you wouldn’t miss it for the world. Waking up after a ‘Dakar night’ of sleep has never been so easy.