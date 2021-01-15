The day at Dakar: All hail Stéphane Peterhansel as he wins once again
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
The 12th and final stage doesn't deal any nasty final twists as Mr Dakar cruises to another historic Car win, while KAMAZ-Master go 1–2–3 and Lightweight winner Chaleco López adds to his legend.
Cross-country rally is different than almost every other race on the planet. There's no circuit, no race track. The start and finish are a few sticks and tents in the sand and there's no way to know what’s coming around the next corner until you see it – and once you have seen it, you'll never see it again. Success at the Dakar Rally takes both daring and restraint, months of preparation and last second-ingenuity, a whole lot of skill and a little bit of luck.
When people talk about the Dakar, there’s something that keeps popping up – it's not a race, it's an adventure. Two weeks ago, we began this adventure and today, we finished it. The last day of racing always begins with 'if'.
In most cases, the likely outcome of each category is clear. Big gaps aren't easily made up in any kind of race. But this kind of racing always involves the 'if' – what if there's a crash? What if there's a mechanical failure? What if the rider or driver gets lost?These are all things known to happen, and rather frequently, at the Dakar.
What happened today? Fortunately for some and less fortunately for others, not a lot of 'if'. In the Car class, Stéphane Peterhansel decisively claimed his 14th Dakar Rally win, further cementing his status as Mr Dakar – and he did it on the 30th anniversary, to the day, of his first Dakar win.
In the Bikes, Kevin Benavides held off a strong last minute bid by Ricky Brabec to claim the victory. KTM's Sam Sunderland had to lead out the race course thanks to his impressive stage win yesterday, leaving him no opportunity to gain the time he needed on Benavides to move up the rankings. He did however finish on the podium in third place, followed by rookie team-mate Daniel Sanders with an impressive fourth place finish in his inaugural Dakar.
Legendary Chilean Francisco 'Chaleco' López took the title in the Lightweight Vehicle category in this 10th Dakar, while Bike queen Laia Sanz finished her 11th Dakar in a row – a feat accomplished by very few. The KAMAZ-Master team rolled on to their fifth Dakar win in a row and an all-blue podium as they took a 1–2–3 thanks to champion Dmitry Sotnikov, Anton Shibalov and Ayrat Mardeev.
The 2021 Dakar Rally happened after a year in which the entire planet was gripped in uncertainty, but fortunately for the people who do this race, uncertainty is partially what they thrive on. It's a search for the unknown. It's waking up in the morning and going as far as you can, as fast as you can – and helping a few friends out along the way. You may not finish the race, but you'll have no regrets, which brings us to the final conclusion: the journey is the destination and that’s the difference between just a race and a cross-country rally.
There's no way to lose the Dakar, because if you're here, you've already won.