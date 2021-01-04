How far is 457km, anyway? For

Stage 2 winner in the Cars,

, it was a piece of cake – he finished in 4h 3m 14s. For former Bike champ

, it was probably one of the longest days of his life after the clutch on his KTM Rally 450 suffered a rarely seen mechanical (a mechanical is what you call it when your ride breaks down on the rally) and left him stranded for over two hours, most likely ending his race before it had even really begun.