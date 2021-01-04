The day at Dakar: Nasser Al-Attiyah joins the party
© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool
It's only Stage 2 and the dreaded dunes are already here at the Dakar Rally 2021. While for some that means a display of sublime sand surfing, for others that sinking feeling quickly arrives.
Published on
How far is 457km, anyway? For Dakar Rally 2021 Stage 2 winner in the Cars, Nasser Al-Attiyah, it was a piece of cake – he finished in 4h 3m 14s. For former Bike champ Matthias Walkner, it was probably one of the longest days of his life after the clutch on his KTM Rally 450 suffered a rarely seen mechanical (a mechanical is what you call it when your ride breaks down on the rally) and left him stranded for over two hours, most likely ending his race before it had even really begun.
Catch the highlights from a draining day below in Dakar Daily:
Dakar Daily – Stage 2
KAMAZ-Master pilot Dimitry Sotkinov easily cruised to his second Truck stage win in a row, while Stéphane Peterhansel leapfrogged Carlos Sainz into the lead of the Car class by 6m 37s, as Al-Attiyah drove right back into contention in third overall – the three leaders likely have some interesting days ahead.
Each day of Dakar is different, but the pace and events are often run by one thing – when the racers start and finish.
Starts are always early in the morning, but including the liaison, the stage can be anywhere from 300km to 800km. Sometimes even more. Long special stages are more tiring and difficult for competitors, because it requires so much intense focus for so long – not to mention the navigation slowing you down.
01/09
In the bivouac, the mornings are surprisingly – or should we say relatively – quiet. The competitors are on the race course, crews and mechanics are either en route to the next bivouac, or already there – sleeping, showering, prepping, cleaning.
The first sign that things are going to get loud is a bike rolling in – the Bike class almost always starts first each day. As the first few finishers trickle in, the hustle and bustle begins and then over the course of the day, the bivouac transforms from a sleepy village to a bustling mini-metropolis – and yes, you'd better watch when you're crossing the 'street'!
That energy and activity will continue late into the night. The Dakar is such a big race that it takes multiple hours to get everyone off the start line and means it takes many more hours for everyone to finish. For privateers and the self-supported 'malle moto' bike riders – they may be rolling in at midnight or later… only to wake up and do it all again just a few hours later. That's a cross-country rally raid!