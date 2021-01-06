The day at Dakar: Nasser Al-Attiyah turns up the pressure
The Dakar reached the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after tackling stage four's mix of huge sand dunes and fast-paced gravel tracks. At the top of the cars section, Al-Attiyah won a third consecutive stage.
The dust is everywhere. It’s been three days of sleeping in the dirt, and tiny particles of sand have found their way onto or into everything you own. You can try and keep your tent door zipped shut, your shoes laced up tight, your backpack zipped up – forget it. Doesn’t matter. There’s nothing you can do. In fact, you’re probably – definitely! – going to be finding dust from the Dakar somewhere in your belongings when you’re packing for the next Dakar.
If you weren’t awake already at 6.45am, you’d better hope your tent is nowhere near the helipad, because they are not concerned. And if it IS near the helipad… use tent stakes. Lots.
Over the days, you start developing all sorts of routines – like keeping your sleeping bag in its sack until it’s time to sleep, or what you haul to the shower trailer. Yes, there are showers at the bivouac, yes, they might be warm, no, not for very long. And yes, it’s a trailer… but the other option is no shower.
Stage 4 started in Wadi Ad-Dawasir, heading towards Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. On the notoriously fast track, rookie sensation Daniel Sanders used his enduro speed skills to chew up the bike fleet, taking third position on the special.
In the cars, Nasser Al-Attiyah held on strong for another stage win and chipped a little more off the time cushion of overall leader Stéphane Peterhansel. The surprise in the top three, though? Rookie driver Henk Lategan in third, with Sébastien Loeb right behind him for the Frenchman's best result of the 2021 rally so far.
Over in the trucks, it was of course KAMAZ and Dmitry Sotnikov kicking up the dust.
Ahh… back to the dust. When the crews and teams got to the Riyadh bivouac, most of them probably weren’t sad about the rare bivouac that had pavement underfoot instead of sand. Although you could feel the heat baking off it, it’s a welcome change of pace. But worry not – it’s a desert race. We’re always heading into the sand.