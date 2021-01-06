The day at Dakar: Nasser Al-Attiyah turns up the pressure

The dust is everywhere. It’s been three days of sleeping in the dirt, and tiny particles of sand have found their way onto or into everything you own. You can try and keep your tent door zipped shut, your shoes laced up tight, your backpack zipped up – forget it. Doesn’t matter. There’s nothing you can do. In fact, you’re probably – definitely! – going to be finding dust from

somewhere in your belongings when you’re packing for the next Dakar.