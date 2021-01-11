The day at Dakar: Toby Price stays in the mix with a masterclass ride

's marathon stage, it really was no worries, because despite the fact he had a gaping slash in the wall of his KTM's rear tyre repaired with duct tape and a healthy number of a heavy-duty zip ties, he not only finished the stage, but finished in second place and managed to lose only one minute of time to the leader.

It’s a small note in Price's storied career, but it illustrates a simple truth about rally: sometimes you just have to figure it out. From the very first days of the Paris–Dakar, there was an element of 'bush mechanic' to it, simply born out of necessity. Real workshops or parts warehouses are miles, even continents away, so you just make do and finish. It's one of the few realms of motorsport racing where we can say the journey is the destination, because for 95 per cent of people in the rally, they know they'll never win – it's like signing up for a marathon. You start just to finish.