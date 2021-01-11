The day at Dakar: Toby Price stays in the mix with a masterclass ride
The second leg of the marathon stage put competitors to the test like never before in the Dakar Rally 2021, but Toby Price rode a stage for the ages on a tyre held together with tape and zip ties.
If you ask Toby Price a question, there's 50 percent chance the answer is going to involve the phrase 'No worries, mate.' After all, he's about as Australian as it gets.
When it came to his performance on the second half of the Dakar Rally's marathon stage, it really was no worries, because despite the fact he had a gaping slash in the wall of his KTM's rear tyre repaired with duct tape and a healthy number of a heavy-duty zip ties, he not only finished the stage, but finished in second place and managed to lose only one minute of time to the leader.
Catch all of the action from an eventful day in the Dakar Daily:
Dakar Daily – Stage 8
It’s a small note in Price's storied career, but it illustrates a simple truth about rally: sometimes you just have to figure it out. From the very first days of the Paris–Dakar, there was an element of 'bush mechanic' to it, simply born out of necessity. Real workshops or parts warehouses are miles, even continents away, so you just make do and finish. It's one of the few realms of motorsport racing where we can say the journey is the destination, because for 95 per cent of people in the rally, they know they'll never win – it's like signing up for a marathon. You start just to finish.
Of course, that's the mindset Price had to approach Stage 8 with, but it's a testament to his sheer skill on a bike that he held it together. Why, exactly? Rally raid isn’t always about going flat-out – in fact, managing speed helps reduce breakdowns and navigation errors. With a damaged tyre however, the fine line between too fast and too slow becomes ever thinner. It took a gentle hand on the throttle to keep the rear from spinning out and sure steering to keep up the speed and momentum to stay in the event.
Price's performance on the course was certainly the talk of the bivvy, but hardly the only impressive thing from the stage. Junior driver Seth Quintero keeps nipping at the heels of the leader Austin Jones in the Lightweight Vehicle class, Nasser Al-Attiyah is making the Car class closer and closer behind 13-time Dakar winner Stéphane Peterhansel and KAMAZ-Master saw Anton Shibalov take a stage win for the Truck class, with Dmitry Sotnikov still leading the standings.
In sad news of the day, Stage 1 winner Cristina Gutiérrez was forced to retire from the Lightweight Vehicle class after being unable to start this morning due to gearbox issues.
Tomorrow? A loop stage through some of Saudi Arabia's most scenic hills and even more dusty, dirty, petrol-powered action. It's a rally and we’ve got some country to cross.