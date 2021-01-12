The day at Dakar: Peterhansel pulls away with a 14th Dakar in his sights
Stéphane Peterhansel extends his Car class lead to stay in the running for a possible 14th Dakar victory, but Nasser Al-Attiyah's still there in his rear-view mirror – get up to speed right here.
Sometimes, your Dakar day is just going to be a roll of the dice. Actually, correct that: every day is a roll of the dice, no matter what and there’s just nothing you can do about it – just react. You’re on a rollercoaster ride with everything being hurled at you and there are only a few ways off.
For more than a few photographers, this stage came with a stroke of luck rarely seen on the Dakar – they got to dip their toes not only in the sand, but in the turquoise waters off the beaches of Neom, far to the north of Jeddah, on the coast of the Red Sea. While a beach section is occasionally seen, it rarely looks like this – like something out of a holiday in the Balearic islands. Other parts of the course wound through towering rock formations and closed-in canyons. It’s a testament to the amount of ground the event covers, even in a single day.
Catch all of the action from an eventful day in the Dakar Daily:
Dakar Daily – Stage 9
The big news from Stage 9: Toby Price, after an incredible and unexpected run on Stage 8, crashed in the first half of the stage, leaving him out of the event. Seth Quintero, battling for a strong position in the SSV class, faced transmission troubles that will probably take him out of any real running for a podium position.
It wasn’t all bad news: Stéphane Peterhansel continues his drive towards a potential 14th Dakar victory, tripling his six-minute lead to 18 and further solidifying his status as ‘Mr Dakar’. However, Nasser Al-Attiyah won’t let him have it easily and will be hot on his tail until the Car class is over – the slightest mistake from Stéphane and the Prince of the Dunes will strike. The Blue Armada rumbles on in the Truck Class – although, they clearly played it safe in the tricky navigation, holding back while Martin Macik took the stage win. But Big Blue’s grip on the overall remains strong – to the tune of 1h 40m.
If there’s one thing this day confirms – anything can happen. Some days you’ll roll your lucky number, some days you’ll roll into a big, mean ditch in the middle of the special section and your contest is over.
So if it’s all just luck – why even compete? Because it isn’t all luck. If it was just luck, we wouldn’t see the same crowd of riders and drivers at the top of the standings stage after stage. You wouldn’t see factory racing teams preparing for the next rally the moment the last one finishes. You wouldn’t see privateers selling all their worldly possessions just for a chance to twist the throttle on the start line. Roll the dice and do your best to keep the tyres rolling