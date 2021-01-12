The day at Dakar: Peterhansel pulls away with a 14th Dakar in his sights

day is just going to be a roll of the dice. Actually, correct that: every day is a roll of the dice, no matter what and there’s just nothing you can do about it – just react. You’re on a rollercoaster ride with everything being hurled at you and there are only a few ways off.

For more than a few photographers, this stage came with a stroke of luck rarely seen on the Dakar – they got to dip their toes not only in the sand, but in the turquoise waters off the beaches of Neom, far to the north of Jeddah, on the coast of the Red Sea. While a beach section is occasionally seen, it rarely looks like this – like something out of a holiday in the Balearic islands. Other parts of the course wound through towering rock formations and closed-in canyons. It’s a testament to the amount of ground the event covers, even in a single day.