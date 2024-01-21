© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Rally Raid
"It's not enough to be young": Carlos Sainz just made Dakar Rally history
The 61-year old 'El Matador' leaves the competition in the dust at the Dakar Rally and reveals why his fourth overall win was so emotional for him.
Off-road racing legend Carlos Sainz has done it again. The 61-year-old Spaniard wrapped up the Car class victoryfor the fourth time at the Dakar Rally 2024 in Saudia Arabia, making history in the process.
Despite not winning a stage outright during this year's rally, the man known as 'El Matador used all of his experience and know-how to cruise to a dominant victory over Belgian Guillaume de Mevius by 1h 20m 25s, with fellow WRC legend Sébastien Loeb a further nine minutes back in third place.
His fourth win in the world's toughest rally delivered Sainz two records at the finish line in Yanbu, becoming the oldest-ever winner of the Dakar Rally Sainz. Together with co-driver Lucas Cruz, he also delivered the first Dakar win for a hybrid car – Audi's revolutionary RS Q e-Tron E2. After debuting the car during the 2022 edition of Dakar, this year Sainz finally handed the German manufacturer victory in a race he described as the toughest challenge he's ever been involved in.
"It means a lot to me," Sainz said about his victory. “Audi believed in this special car and in this special concept. We never gave up.
"To be here at my age and to stay at the level, you need to do a lot of work beforehand. It doesn't just come like that," added Sainz, who won previous editions of the Dakar in 2010, 2018 and 2020. Each victory was achieved with a different manufacturer.
Now, at age 61, Sainz thinks his determination and discipline while preparing for the rally led to his victory: "It shows that when you work hard, normally it pays off. It’s not enough to be young, you have to prove yourself."
To be here at my age and to stay at the level, you need to do a lot of work
Greeting Sainz at the finish line in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, to celebrate his historic win were his family, including his F1 driver son, Carlos Sainz Jr.
"So proud to see you at the top,” the Ferrari racer wrote on Instagram. “Winning Dakar Rally is not easy, but winning four is for absolute legends. To put a whole year’s work on the line in less than 15 days is for the brave and you have proved to be the bravest of all."
With his fourth win secured, Sainz now sits joint third in the all-time Dakar Rally winners' list for Cars, alongside fellow WRC legend Ari Vatanen, and just one win behind rival and friend Nasser Al-Attiyah, who retired from this year's race. We can't wait to see these two do battle again next year in the Saudi desert.
Find out more about Carlos Sainz's Dakar experiences in In the Dust below:
33 min
Great battles: Carlos Sainz vs Nasser Al-Attiyah
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Carlos Sainz join us to share a unique insight into their friendship and rivalry.
Part of this story