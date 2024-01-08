"It's chaos and carnage": Toby Price on the draw of the Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally is an experience that's hard to put into words. It pushes competitors and their vehicles to the limits. With the 2024 version of the world's toughest rally race now underway in Saudi Arabia, the first episode of the new show In the Dust features two Dakar champions who've experienced it first hand: Australian off-road legend Toby Price and British rally-raid star Sam Sunderland .

"It's hard to explain to people what you see out there and when you're on the route. Some of the landscapes you get to see are unbelievable, it's crazy," says two-time Dakar Rally winner Price. "We’re pretty lucky and it's pretty special to have that. At the same time, you're pretty on edge, running at your limit and stressing about the day just to make sure you get a good stage."

Price and Sunderland, have known each other for about 10 years and are sharing the same camper throughout the Dakar 2024. Their unique bond adds a layer of camaraderie to the event experience. "We don't actually race on a track, doing lap after lap and sending it down the inside of each other or block passing each other like MotoGP," Sunderland explains. Despite being a competition, there's a strong sense of community among participants at the Dakar. Overcoming challenges binds drivers and teams together, and solidarity in difficult situations is a characteristic feature of the rally race.

Toby Price knows the highs and lows of Dakar as well as anyone © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool You're gambling the whole time in this race Toby Price

"The Dakar Rally is not like a motocross track"

"It's not so cutthroat in the desert," says Price. "You've got plenty of room to play and get around. Sometimes you do find a guy that comes a little too close and you have a bit of a clash together, but it's not like a motocross track. We're not trying to kill each other and go for gold. It's a long race and we're going to pace ourselves a little bit."

The dynamics differ significantly from other races. In the Dakar, the challenge lies not against fellow riders, but against the relentless forces of nature. As Sunderland puts it: "It's your best time against the desert and his best time against the desert."

"For sure, at the end of the day, we both want to win”, adds Price. "If we can get the chance to do it, we're going to take it as best we can, but when we get into the camper things are different."

The adventure and achievement always brings Sunderland back to Dakar © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The Dakar's most challenging days

During the 2019 Dakar Rall, Price broke his wrist after four days of racing. He wanted to go home, he recalls, but Sunderland convinced him to keep going. "We always try to back each other a little bit. We ride for two different brands, but we're both Red Bull athletes and we fight to get to the finish," explains Price.

Out in the desert, the rally is "chaos and carnage" according to Price. Sunderland recounts days filled with dodging animals, facing scary moments, getting lost and experiencing crashes: "There's no chance anybody, no matter how well you prepare, can race for 9,000 kilometres without having some drama.”

There's also the days when competitors ride for hours without seeing another soul. "Those days are quite boring and that's mentally challenging," says Price. "That's the hardest part of the whole race."

Hours alone and exposed in vast desert is a serious mental test for riders © Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

"You're gambling the whole time"

The isolation experienced by motorcycle competitors especially during the Dakar Rally also yields another consequential impact. "If you go to an F1 circuit or a motocross track, anything like that, there're people at your side within 10 to 15 seconds if something goes wrong," Price points out. "If we have something go wrong, it's going to be 15 to 20 minutes at least before anyone arrives to get to you."

According to the Australian, racers are running on the edge and "gambling the whole time". An accident can significantly influence the outcome, according to Sunderland: "You need 9,000km to win, but you can lose it all in five metres."

"It's chaos and carnage" says Price of the Dakar rally © Florent Gooden/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

In the end, the fascination of the Dakar Rally lies in overcoming the numerous challenges inherent to desert racing. Sunderland sees an analogy between the rally race and long distance running: "It's like asking a marathon runner if they're having a good time at 41km. They’re suffering, they’re covered in sweat and their legs hurt. They're having a horrible time at that moment - as we will for the next two weeks. But you add so much value to the result by going through all that suffering. So, when you achieve the result that you want – whether that's a win or simply finishing – it means that much more to you."