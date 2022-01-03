Stay on track with the latest Dakar standings

It’s only the second day of the 2022 Dakar Rally, and already the leading contenders have decided that the best form of defence is full attack. Top speed over the dunes paid dividends for many on Stage 2 as big risks delivered big rewards during 339km against the clock.
Photo of the day
01
Cars
|Position
|Name
|Manufacturer
|Time
|1
|N. AL-ATTIYAH (QAT)
|TOYOTA
|06:59:21
|2
|S. LOEB (FRA)
|BRX
|+09:16
|3
|L. ALVAREZ (ARG)
|TOYOTA
|+40:53
|4
|G. DE VILLIERS
|TOYOTA
|+41:22
|5
|V. VASILYEV (RUS)
|MINI
|+28:58
02
Bikes
|Position
|Name
|Manufacturer
|Time
|1
|S. SUNDERLAND (GBR)
|GAS GAS
|08:31:29
|2
|A. VAN BEVEREN (FRA)
|YAMAHA
|+02:51
|3
|D. SANDERS (AUS)
|GAS GAS
|+03:29
|4
|M. WALKNER (AUT)
|KTM
|+04:08
|5
|S. HOWES (USA)
|HUSQVARNA
|+09:59
03
Trucks
|Position
|Name
|Manufacturer
|Time
|1
|D. SOTNIKOV (RUS)
|KAMAZ
|07:59:07
|2
|E. NIKOLAEV (RUS)
|KAMAZ
|+02:07
|3
|A. KARGINOV (RUS)
|KAMAZ
|+18:34
|4
|A. SHIBALOV (RUS)
|KAMAZ
|+22:43
|5
|A. LOPRAIS (CZE)
|PRAGA
|+31:11
04
Lightweights
|Position
|Name
|Manufacturer
|Time
|1
|F. LOPEZ CONTARDO (CHL)
|CAN-AM
|08:30:15
|2
|S. ERIKSSON (SWE)
|CAN-AM
|+07:22
|3
|P. LEBEDEV (RUS)
|CAN-AM
|+23:48
|4
|C. GUTIERREZ (ESP)
|OT3
|+42:45
|5
|P. PINCHEDEZ (FRA)
|CAN-AM
|+48:19
05
Quote of the day
Today I was able to get some revenge on the course for what happened yesterday. I caught plenty of guys in front and kept pushing until the end
06
