Camille Chapelière takes to the air on Day 2
© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool
Rally Raid

Stay on track with the latest Dakar standings

The Dakar Rally 2022 is under way and you can stay on top of the day's standings in the cars, bikes, trucks and lightweight categories right here.
Written by Tim Sturtridge
1 min readUpdated on

Summary

  1. 1
    Cars
  2. 2
    Bikes
  3. 3
    Trucks
  4. 4
    Lightweights
  5. 5
    Quote of the day
  6. 6
    Watch the latest episode of Dakar Daily
It’s only the second day of the ​2022 Dakar Rally,​ and already the leading contenders have decided that the best form of defence is full attack. Top speed over the dunes paid dividends for many on Stage 2 as big risks delivered big rewards during 339km against the clock.

Photo of the day

Dmitry Sotnikov (RUS) for KAMAZ Master races during stage 2 of Rally Dakar 2022 from Ha’il to Al Artawiyah, Saudi Arabia on January 03, 2022
Dmitry Sotnikov hurdles a Dakar dune
© Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool
01

Cars

PositionNameManufacturerTime
1N. AL-ATTIYAH (QAT)TOYOTA06:59:21
2S. LOEB (FRA)BRX+09:16
3L. ALVAREZ (ARG)TOYOTA+40:53
4G. DE VILLIERSTOYOTA+41:22
5V. VASILYEV (RUS)MINI+28:58
02

Bikes

PositionNameManufacturerTime
1S. SUNDERLAND (GBR)GAS GAS08:31:29
2A. VAN BEVEREN (FRA)YAMAHA+02:51
3D. SANDERS (AUS)GAS GAS+03:29
4M. WALKNER (AUT)KTM+04:08
5S. HOWES (USA)HUSQVARNA+09:59
03

Trucks

PositionNameManufacturerTime
1D. SOTNIKOV (RUS)KAMAZ07:59:07
2E. NIKOLAEV (RUS)KAMAZ+02:07
3A. KARGINOV (RUS)KAMAZ+18:34
4A. SHIBALOV (RUS)KAMAZ+22:43
5A. LOPRAIS (CZE)PRAGA+31:11
04

Lightweights

PositionNameManufacturerTime
1F. LOPEZ CONTARDO (CHL)CAN-AM08:30:15
2S. ERIKSSON (SWE)CAN-AM+07:22
3P. LEBEDEV (RUS)CAN-AM+23:48
4C. GUTIERREZ (ESP)OT3+42:45
5P. PINCHEDEZ (FRA)CAN-AM+48:19
05

Quote of the day

Today I was able to get some revenge on the course for what happened yesterday. I caught plenty of guys in front and kept pushing until the end
Camille Chapelière
06

Watch the latest episode of Dakar Daily

Rally Raid · 19 min
Dakar Daily – Stage 2
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the Dakar action on all your devices! Get the app here.
Published on
Rally Raid