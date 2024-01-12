In The Dust – opening up the Dakar Rally

Host Nicola Hume takes time out from the Red Bull Racing podcast Talking Bull and hits the road in a mobile studio to bring you In The Dust. For week one, she’s joined by MTB freerider Matt Jones , who brings his unique insight into the life of an elite athlete.

The spirit of the Dakar is legendary – a bond of friendly rivalry and respect shared between all the competitors who've come together to tackle 8,000km of the toughest racing in the world. In the first episodes of In The Dust , Nicola and Matt explore the nature of sporting relationships in the intensity of the Dakar. They take many forms, team-mates, rivals and even family.

01 In The Dust: Episode 1

39 min Motivation, sacrifice and life-altering decisions Meet exceptional people who've made life-altering decisions to race Dakar, making sacrifices for a dream.

In episode one of In The Dust, we’re joined by Toby Price and Sam Sunderland , who not only share two Dakar wins each, but one of the best friendships in international sport. The pair are team-mates, friends and even share a camper van, clowning around together one minute, training and geeing each other up to push for the front.

Team-mates: Toby Price and Sam Sunderland © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

They reveal insights into racing at the Dakar, the importance of preparation, but also enjoying your work and key tips for caring for your mullet.

So what is it like racing in the Dakar? “It’s hard to explain to people what we see in the races here and when you’re on the stage,” says Toby. “The only way to describe it is it’s like an adventure. Some of the landscape you see is unbelievable – so we’re pretty lucky to get to see that – but at the same time you’re running on the limit and pushing to get a good stage in.”

“No matter how well you prepare, there’s no way you can race for like 9,000 kilometres without having a drama,” adds Sam. “Sometimes I come back to the camp and the boys asked me how the day went and so much has happened! It's been 10 hours since I last saw them and I might have been dodging animals, had a scary moment on the road, got lost or had a crash. There’s so many things that can happen.”

02 In The Dust: Episode 2

33 min Great battles: Carlos Sainz vs Nasser Al-Attiyah Nasser Al-Attiyah and Carlos Sainz join us to share a unique insight into their friendship and rivalry.

After friends, how about rivals? It doesn’t come much fiercer than the rivalry between Carlos Sainz and Nasser Al-Attiyah . They’re two legends of the Dakar (everyone calls them 'Dakar royalty') and between them they have eight crowns, accrued over 18 years of racing across thousands of kilometres through Europe, Africa, South America and now Asia.

Best of rivals: Nasser Al-Attiyah and Carlos Sainz © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

They look back over nearly two decades of competition that's seen the momentum ebb and flow between them. For Sainz, a two-time WRC champion, while the rivalry is intense, it’s tempered by a profound respect. “The first thing I do after finishing a stage is to check on Nasser’s times,” says El Matador. “When you’ve been fighting for the Dakar for so many years, you know how much effort, how much risk, how much everything you put in and then when you see the other guy is as fast as hell, you have a lot of respect.”

For Nasser – who describes Carlos as his idol – it’s all part of the unique spirit of the Dakar that brings competitors together. “We're crazy and sometimes we fight during the race, but when we finish, we shake hands, we talk about what happened during the race, how many punctures, where you got lost, and you can’t find that in any other sport.”

Nicola and Matt share some clips of the "crazy” such as their racing neck-and-neck in 2011 as team-mates with VW. “This is only 300 metres, we were racing like this for two weeks,” laughs Sainz. “We were lucky that VW allowed us to race to the finish.”

Nasser also takes Nicola for a closer look at his Prodrive Hunter to see how much Nasser relies on his co-driver Matthieu Baumel to guide him through the route. It’s a bold move by the former Olympian who's left the Toyota team that he's driven to victory at two Dakars to join the Prodrive team that he'll be with until 2027. But is he risking the chance of a record three wins in a row for the opportunity of more palms down the road?

Carlos Sainz and Nasser Al-Attiyah are rarely seen together and even more rarely in a head-to-head interview – so are they smiling or speaking through clenched their teeth? You can decide for yourself…

03 In The Dust: Episode 3

26 min Could you race the Dakar with your brother? Kevin and Luciano Benavides are on rival teams (KTM and Husqvarna). Do team orders overrule family ties?

After rivals and team-mates, what's it like to be racing with your brother? Nicola Hume and Matt Jones catch up with Kevin Benavides and Luciano Benavides – with a cameo from Marc Márquez and Álex Márquez , who pose a couple of questions to the brothers. The Argentines are racing on matching machinery, but different liveries, as they line up for KTM and Husqvarna.

Rallying brothers: Kevin and Luciano Benavides © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

While Kevin has two Dakar wins to his name (2019 and 2021) in both South America and Saudi Arabia, Luciano, six years his junior, arrives as the reigning Rally Raid World Champion.

“This is the best race in the world because of the adventure, the adrenaline and the feeling of freedom in the desert,” says Kevin. “Every time you cross the finish line, you want to come back and start again.”

The brothers are ultra-competitive, training together in the gym, on bikes and on track – even over lunch – and their close relationship means that even arguments are settled and forgotten quickly. But it does add an extra level of concern when racing. “We're so competitive,” says Kevin. “But during the race, in the rally, I always look at him, if he's okay, if he’s doing alright. You know, our sport is quite risky.”

Kevin encountered such a scenario on Lucian’s Dakar debut in 2018 when the young rider had a bad crash. When I went back to my motorhome, I saw Luciano’s helmet there and I thought, ‘Oh.’ Later they told me Luciano had crashed and was in hospital. It was a really tough day,” he says.

Luciano agrees, saying he followed Kevin on the morning of stage two, only for his Sentinel tracking device to alert him that a rider had fallen on the road ahead. He held his breath until he realised it was not his brother and the rider was safe.

And the Dakar bivouac is no stranger to family-teams and Nicola talks to Dakar legend Alfie Cox , whose son Bradley is competing in his second Dakar in the Originals category. Bradley describes it as two weeks of bonding with his dad, while for Alfie it’s a roller coaster of emotions.

04 Back on track: The 2024 Dakar Rally recap...

It's been a thrilling opening week of the 2024 Dakar Rally, which has been anything but predictable. In the Cars category, the first six stages have been won by six different drivers – which hasn’t happened for 20 years. Here’s a recap of the Dakar so far:

Original rider Tobias Ebster © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Stage 1

Bikes: With six Dakar winner’s trophies between them, all eyes were on Kevin Benavides, Toby Price and Sam Sunderland at the start of the Dakar, only for Botswanan rider Ross Branch to steal the lead in a race over blistering black volcanic soil, claiming his fourth stage victory. But the favourites finished a tough stage well in contention for the front.

Cars: An upset in the cars race, too, where Dakar legends Stéphane Peterhansel , Nasser Al-Attiyah and Carlos Sainz share a massive 22 Dakar crowns between them. But while challengers Al-Attiyah , Peterhansel and Sébastien Loeb all suffered a flurry of punctures thanks to jagged volcanic rocks, it was Guillaume de Mevius of Belgium who took the win. Sainz was just 1min 44secs behind him with 2009 champion Giniel De Villiers in third.

Originals: Nephew of the legendary Heinz Kinigadner, Tobias Ebster , 26, is making his Dakar debut in the ultra-tough Originals category. He’s already won the Bajas World Cup final in Dubai in 2022 and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in 2024 in the Rally2 category. Formerly known as Malle Moto, the Originals is another level: in the purest tradition of the Dakar, racing unsupported, camping under the stars and making their own repairs in the spirit of the original racers from 1978. “My objective for 2024 is clearly to win in my category and then I’ll contest the full W2RC.”

Kevin Benavides stretches before racing © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Stage 2

Cars: Stéphane Peterhansel claimed his 50th stage win at the Dakar Rally, matching Ari Vatanen’s record set in the '80s in his dominant Peugeot and Citroens. He can put that record alongside the 33 stage wins M Dakar claimed on a bike – matched only by Cyril Despres – and with plenty of Dakar ahead of him to extend the record...

Bikes: A distinctly South American flavour to the podium in the bikes, where Argentina’s new Rally Raid World Champion Luciano Benavides crossed the line second, sandwiched between Chileans Nacho Cornejo and Pablo Quintanilla.

Seth Quintero will race with Toyota in the Dakar Rally 2024 © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

07 Stage 3

Bikes: Kevin Benavides claimed the stage win in the first half of a marathon stage that included a 438km special. After a miserable 2023, two-time champion Sam Sunderland still couldn’t catch a break and was forced to retire just 11km into the special after mechanical problems saw him lose three-and-a-half hours and drop out of contention. Meanwhile Toby Price and Skylar Howes came to the aid of German rider Sebastian Bühler, who crashed out of the rally with a back injury.

Cars: A thrilling race as surprise package of 2023, Lucas Moraes claimed his first stage victory, crossing the line just nine seconds ahead of Mattias Ekström , having taken the lead from the Swede at the 300km mark. Yazeed Al-Rajhi remains the talk of the rally as the Saudi leads the initial standings.

Sébastien Loeb passes race leader Yazeed Al-Rajhi © Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

08 Stage 4

Cars: Sébastien Loeb made short work of this fast stage as last year’s runner-up opened his account for 2024 with victory in the Prodrive Hunter. Local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi retains the overall lead with Nasser Al-Attiyah close behind. Sadly the man who took over Nasser’s drive at Toyota, Seth Quintero , dropped out of contention when the young American’s engine blew. The Californian had to be towed back to the bivouac, collecting a crushing 20-hour penalty in the process, but will race on to add experience to his considerable skills.

Bikes: Cornejo used his fearsome navigation skills and high speed to win the stage and claim the overall lead. It’s his eighth stage win, although he trails compatriot Chaleco Lopez on 11 bike stage wins, for the title of Chile’s king of the dunes.

Dakar Rally 2024: Toby Price is ready to race © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Stage 5

Cars: Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah chasing a hat-trick of consecutive Dakar victories, took his first win of 2024 in the 645 kilometres from Al Hofuf to Shubaytah as the Dakar moved into Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter for the first time this year. It also means the Qatari has now won Dakar stages with seven different manufacturers. All eyes though are now on the 48hr Chrono stage ahead of Saturday’s rest day.

Bikes: Another triumph for a desert specialist as Pablo Quintanilla took his eighth career stage win, but 17 riders are there or thereabouts in the close competition ahead of the unknown 48Hr Chrono, including the Aussies Toby Price and Daniel Sanders and the Benavides brothers.

Challenger: Chaleco Lopez claimed his first victory of ’24 to close on front runner Eryk Goczal – his 25th stage win overall – with Austin Jones second on the day.

Dakar Rally 2024: Carlos Sainz leads the way into the Empty Quarter © Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Stage 6

Just half way in to the Chrono and it’s already proved decisive for several frontrunners. The 48Hr Chrono stage is new for 2024 and sees the drivers racing 549km of towering sand dunes over two days with no outside assistance from their teams. They have until 4pm on Thursday before having to stop at the closest of seven available bivouacs.

Cars: Local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi was forced to retire after his Toyota landed heavily coming over a dune bringing an end to the Saudi’s campaign. That freed Carlos Sainz to zip past his friendly rival Nasser Al-Attiyah and lead a phalanx of Audis into the Empty Quarter with Stéphane Peterhansel and Mattias Ekström behind him. But a series of setbacks cost Peterhansel valuable time: first a puncture and then the hydraulic jack broke down, leaving the 14-time champion stranded. His Dakar looks to be all but over. That opened the door for 2023 runner-up Sébastien Loeb to claim third in the Prodrive Hunter. Overall, it's Carlos Sainz is leading from Ekström with Nasser Al-Attiyah third.

Bikes: Skylar Howes ran out of luck and was forced to retire and Pablo Quintanilla ran out of fuel losing over an hour. But Joan Barreda brushed off his cracked ribs to set the early pace in what will be Bang Bang’s last Dakar Rally. Adrian van Beveren took the win ahead of Ricky Brabec, with Aussie duo Toby Price and Chuckie Sanders third and fourth. Overall, the race is too close to call with the top 10 riders separated by just over one minute.

Challengers: Marke Goczał continues to lead, but a good morning for Mitch Guthrie saw the American close the gap and in the afternoon, Cristina Gutierrez close to second overall.

Dakar Rally 2024: Cristina Gutierrez is unstoppable © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool