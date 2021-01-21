Ready for your checkup: HE4DS bring medical knowledge to the dance game

Based in Stuttgart, Germany, HE4DS is a team of four passionate breakers who are focused on providing healthcare to dancers and helping them achieve an enhanced level of performance.

"Dancers often search for months for a proper expert when they get injured and there's only a small number of medical professionals who have dedicated experience with dance," says Sophie Manuela Lindner, otherwise known as B-Girl Sophiela from M.O.T. and Skill Sisters crew. She's been a CEO of HE4DS since the company was founded in September 2019.

Chau corrects the handstand of a dancer © HE4DS

Sophie's been doing dance projects since 2012, when B-Boys Jens and Chau joined forces with her to bring their shared vision for better healthcare and education for dancers to life. B-Girl Luisa then joined the team in 2020.

Who are the heads behind HE4DS?

Standing for, 'Health Education 4 Dancers,' HE4DS is a training, therapy and lifestyle method headed up by these breakers:

Sophie Manuela Lindner, aka B-Girl Sophiela, representing M.O.T. and Skill Sisters crew

Jens Nonnenmann, aka B-Boy Jenso, representing Tru Cru

Bao Chau Nguyen, aka B-Boy Chau-lin, representing Tru Cru

Luisa Möller, aka B-Girl Luisa, representing Pussy Vlow Crew

The HE4DS method is a combination of all four members' experience in dance, performance, training and competition, combined with their higher education qualifications and professional healthcare experience.

Many of the positions in breaking can be optimised to enable longevity © HE4DS

"Through our personal dance injury history, each of us chose to follow a career in the medical field as physiotherapists, wanting to study everything about the human body and see how this knowledge could be applied to dance."

Sophie is the team's HE4D of Management and has been dancing since 1999, in contemporary, ballet, hip-hop, choreography and breaking. She's a qualified physiotherapist, has an education in osteopathy, and has worked many years in clinics specialising in patients with chronic pain, as well as conducting scientific studies.

Jens is the team's HE4D of Education and has been breaking since 2000. He is a qualified physiotherapist, is also qualified in myoreflex therapy, and has worked for many years in a specialist clinic for dancers and musicians.

Chau is the team's HE4D of Community and has been breaking since 2002. He's a qualified physiotherapist who specialises in neurofunctional therapy and movement analysis, and has worked for many years in a sports-injury clinic.

Luisa is the team's HE4D of Communication and has been breaking since 2011. She has technical skills in communication, web design and programming and has worked in business consulting.

"The HE4DS method wouldn't exist without us being dancers," says Sophie. "Our medical education is not what taught us how to prevent injuries in such a strenuous art form as breaking.

"We learned by combining our years of dance experience, rehabilitation from dance-related injuries, winning and losing in competitions and teaching thousands of dance students."

HE4DS at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020

The eight invited B-Boys and B-Girls at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 were able to benefit from the company’s knowledge and experience. The founders of HE4DS were on site and provided health checks to the competitors. Then, on competition day, in between battles, they gave the competitors massages to loosen up tense muscles and used flossing techniques to release over-acidified tissue.

Shigekix battles Vero at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull BC One world champion, B-Boy Shigekix , benefitted from having HE4DS at the world final. When he arrived in Salzburg, Austria, five days before the event, he was suffering from lumbar back pain and tight and tired muscles after travelling from winning a national Olympic qualifying competition in Japan.

Before the competition, Shigekix received treatment from Sophie for three days in a row. She treated his superficial and deep back muscles with some myofascial release techniques, released his hip flexors with some active muscle relaxation techniques and showed him some stretching exercises to do before practice and the event. This all resulted in Shigekix's pain easing and he went on to claim his first Red Bull BC One title.

We want to build an international network of dancers, dance educators, trainers, coaches, doctors, therapists and scientists Sophie Manuela Lindner

Other HE4DS services

HE4DS also also offers individual coaching, online workshops and have plans to set up an online certification course. On top of all of that, the team is multi-lingual, offering their services in five languages: English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and German.

"We've dedicated ourselves to bridging the gap between dance, medicine and science by educating dancers and medical professionals," says Sophie. "The focus is to build an inter-disciplinary network with dance and health experts around the globe."

Jens supports a B-Boy with his stretching © HE4DS

Breaking being involved in the 2024 Games in Paris, France, has already helped broaden the appeal of HE4DS. The team are already evaluating studies with two German universities, analysing pro breakers to define the prerequisites necessary for becoming high-performance athletes.

"We want to make dancers aware of their own body's worth," says Sophie, "and that it's actually important to invest in yourself to keep on dancing injury-free."

Over the past four years the HE4DS team have also focused on conducting health workshops and lectures for dancers of other styles.

Some of the big events HE4DS have collaborated with include IBE in Holland, Circle Industry in Austria and Red Bull BC One cyphers and camps in Spain, Holland, Austria, and Germany, as well the 2020 Red Bull BC One World Finals.