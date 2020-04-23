Paddling 41m over a waterfall and beating an obsession Dane Jackson style
How the fearless American kayaker pulled off the second-highest descent in history over Salto del Maule to hit the headlines around the world.
The snapshot:
February 5, 2020. A moment four years in the making for Dane Jackson after first seeing photos of the Salto del Maule waterfall in Chile. His dream had turned into an obsession, leaving him with only one option. To test the limits of his kayaking skills once again and attempt the 134ft [41m] drop which would be the second highest in history.
The paddling prodigy:
In a way, Jackson had been training for this moment his entire life. His father Eric, himself an Olympic paddler, had showed him the whitewater and freestyle ropes from an early age and taken him all around the USA in an RV to junior competitions. Senior world titles soon followed and before long he was known as one of the world’s best.
The attention to detail:
Jackson aimed to perfect his craft before attempting the drop, completing five other waterfall descents of over 100ft [30m] in height. He spent four years asking the question. Is it possible? He explained: "It's the most obsessed I've been with a waterfall – constantly looking at photos and videos trying to make up my mind on it. There were a lot of question marks on the depth.”
The edge:
Jackson guided his kayak down his preferred line and plunged down over the lip. Even though the skirt of his boat came off when he hit the water at the bottom, he had descended 134ft [41m] safely. The trailblazer revealed: "It's the most glorious feeling coming over that blind horizon and then staring down the beast. Maule was the greatest I've ever experienced."