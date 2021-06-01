Dani Sordo chases WRC hat-trick in Sardinia

Given that we were well into the second week of October, you could have understood any hesitation from Dani Sordo . There wasn’t any. He ran hard and straight at the harbour and launched himself into the water.

For the second year in succession, the Spaniard was a World Rally Championship winner in Sardinia. And that was something worth celebrating in what’s become a traditional fashion on the Italian island. Even if the rejigged race calendar had shifted what was usually a summer sun-drenched trip to Alghero towards an autumnal, seasonal sun-setter.

Climbing out the water last October, Sordo grimaced.

“Can I get dry before your questions?”

Warmer, drier and a year older, the Hyundai Motorsport star is back on the island this week and, for the first time in his career, chasing a WRC hat-trick. Sordo is counting on getting wet again.

Maintaining a tradition © Jaanus ReeRed Bull Content Pool

With all this seasonal talk, it’s impossible not to recognise the Indian summer Sordo’s enjoying in career terms. He made his debut in the world championship in 2003, but would then enter a further 106 WRC rounds before he topped the podium for Citroën in Germany, 2013.

That success didn’t exactly open the floodgates, with a further 54 rounds passing before win number two in Sardinia, 2019. Last year (and just five rallies down the road this time) he repeated that feat and lands into Olbia among the favourites for victory.

How’s that possible? Ditched by Citroën in favour of Sébastien Ogier at the end of 2010, he found refuge with the Prodrive MINI team for a couple of years before going back to the French manufacturer in 2013. Second time around, he was a winner.

A season later, he was away to Hyundai and is now in his eighth campaign with the Koreans. And looking stronger than ever.

Running a part-programme since 2018, Sordo has become something of a points machine. He rarely crashes and has landed a top-five on 14 of the 17 rallies he’s finished since going part-time.

Hyundai team principal Andrea Adamo is a man gifted in his use of the right words in the right moment. Asked to describe Sordo, the Italian gave it a moment. Then delivered.

“Dani Sordo is money under the bed,” he said. “I don’t say he’s money in the bank, because that goes up and down [in value], but when you have the money under the bed, you know what you have. We know what we have with Dani Sordo. We have a very good guy.”

It’s rare to be able to say this, but it’s absolutely true when it comes to the 38-year-old Sordo. Searching the service park for somebody with a bad word to say about him would be entirely pointless. Throughout his career he’s been one of the most decent and straightforward characters in the sport. Nothing’s changed.

But how come he’s so quick?

Adamo’s emerging as the WRC’s master strategist. He plots and plans Sordo’s outings, playing entirely to both his and Craig Breen’s strengths (Breen and Sordo share a third factory i20 Coupe WRC). Generally the two drivers leap-frog their way through the season, meaning they’re rarely out of the car too long and the points they drop from not competing on every event ensures they slip conveniently down the championship table.

Conveniently? Absolutely. When you’re starting a summer gravel rally – such as this week’s Rally Italia Sardegna – seventh in the championship translates to seventh on the road for Friday’s opening day. Seventh on the road means six drivers ahead of you sweeping loose stones from the surface to reveal a faster and faster line, just for you.

If everything goes to plan, Sordo can be expected to head into the weekend with a decent advantage over championship front-runners, Toyota men Ogier and Elfyn Evans – winner last time out in Portugal.

The evolution of Sordo

With 172 rounds of the world championship at his back, Sordo’s the most experienced factory driver on the tour. He’s stopped chasing the dream of succeeding Carlos Sainz as Spain’s second World Rally Champion and he now drives entirely for the team. He’s both understanding of – and comfortable in – the knowledge that he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning. And the combination of those two factors, allied to driving a car which works for him, generally in conditions which favour him on rallies he likes, means he’s more relaxed than ever. And a relaxed driver is a fast driver.

Rally Italia has shifted its base from one side of the island to the other, returning to its original host town of Olbia. East or west, the sea is still the sea and Sordo will still be very much in the running for a third successive dip come Sunday.

Already a two-time Rally Italia Sardegna winner © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The island adventure

Italy will provide a typically tough challenge for the WRC crews this week. With temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius combined with rough, unforgiving gravel roads, Sardinia is always an event which can be won as much with the head as the heart and the heavy right foot.

It’s also a big effort for the teams, with just 10 days separating the final stage of round four in Portugal with Friday morning’s opener in Sardinia. In the middle of travelling across Europe, the teams have also had to find time to rebuild the cars ahead of this week. That compromise of in-the-field preparation is far from ideal for the engineers involved, but it only adds to the spectacle provided for the fans.