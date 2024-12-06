Driven to succeed: the rise of Dania Akeel

Saudi Arabian rally driver Dania Akeel, a rising star in motorsport, traces her journey back to weekend motorcycle circuit racing in the UAE, a leisure activity that ignited her love for speed. But it was the Dakar Rally, hosted in her homeland, that inspired her to switch to rally racing. “ Growing up riding quad bikes in the desert, rallying felt natural ,” she recalls.

Her first exposure to the Dakar as a spectator lit the spark, but it was the pandemic in 2021 that solidified her transition. With travel restricted, she turned her focus to Saudi Arabia’s rally scene, finding a seamless and thrilling new path in motorsport. Now, as she prepares for her fourth Dakar Rally in 2025 , Dania reflects on a journey that has taken her from spectator to top-10 finisher, embodying resilience and ambition every step of the way.

Dania Akeel can always count on local support at the Dakar Rally © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

01 How Dania Akeel's strategic mindset and education shaped her rally journey

Akeel’s deep-rooted curiosity and educational background – holding degrees in modern history, politics and international business – set the stage for her methodical approach to rallying. Rather than jumping straight into competition, she took time to study the inner workings of the event in 2021, when she was invited by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation to assist with social media during the Dakar Rally.

Dania Akeel crests a Moroccan dune © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

During her time as a spectator, Akeel observed the intricacies of the event and the vast logistics involved in moving the rally over 8,000 kilometers in 12 days. The most striking discovery, she recalls, was how the rally’s two bivouacs (competitor camps) are set up identically, down to the finest details, reinforcing the immense planning that goes into each stage.

"On my first visit, I found out that there are actually two bivouacs travelling with the rally. There’s the bivouac where we wake up to start that day’s stage, and then another, absolutely identical bivouac set up at our destination. The level of planning is incredible," said Akeel.

02 A turning point in Dania Akeel's rally journey

One of the most impactful moments of her early Dakar experience came from a conversation with Jutta Kleinschmidt, the first female winner of the Dakar Rally. Akeel describes Kleinschmidt as an inspiration, both for her professionalism and passion for the sport.

Dania Akeel puts the pedal down at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

“I told Jutta that the dunes scared me. She told me, ‘In the dunes, Dania, just keep moving. Just keep moving!’ I remind myself of that advice all the time,” Akeel said.

This advice, paired with her observations of various competitors’ driving techniques, was crucial to Akeel’s understanding of the mental and physical demands of the race.

03 The camaraderie of the bivouac as a microcosm of the race

Describing the Dakar bivouac as a “moving village,” Akeel emphasised how the atmosphere fosters camaraderie among competitors and teams, despite the intense pressures of the race. “People help each other, share news, and stay connected face-to-face. It's like a throwback to a simpler time,” Akeel added. “But yes, I definitely get lost there! It’s huge and everything looks the same!”

04 The next challenge: Dakar Rally 2025

Akeel says her home nation is 'a perfect match' for the Dakar © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Akeel, who has already achieved a top-10 finish in the Dakar, is preparing for her fourth professional start in the 2025 event, which kicks off on January 3. Saudi Arabia, where the Dakar has been held for the past five years, offers a diverse range of terrain – from sand dunes and rocks to gravel and desert – making it an ideal location for the world’s toughest rally. “The terrain in Saudi Arabia is incredibly diverse. You’ve got sand, rocks, gravel and dunes – everything a driver needs to sharpen their skills,” Akeel says. “It’s a stunning country, and the diversity of its terrain makes it a perfect match for the Dakar. It’s not just a race – it’s an adventure.”

The 2025 Dakar Rally will cover 7,759km over 12 timed special stages, beginning in Bisha and finishing in Shubaytah. The rally is more than just a race – it's a journey of resilience, strategy and sheer determination, with seasoned pros, rising stars and pioneers of eco-friendly technology all vying for victory.