Red Bull Motorsports
F1
Strap in and join Daniel Ricciardo's epic road trip through the Outback
Daniel Ricciardo returns to Oracle Red Bull Racing, dusting off the RB7 to take a road trip through some of Australia's most challenging terrain alongside local racing heroes.
A homecoming for Daniel Ricciardo in more ways than one. The 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix is the first race weekend the Aussie legend will be joining the Oracle Red Bull Racing team trackside this year.
Ahead of the Grand Prix, Ricciardo took the championship-winning RB7 on a Red Bull Racing Road Trip across Australia, working with local motorsports heroes to master the harsh conditions and gaining an advantage over the team's competitors – and having plenty of fun along the way, of course.
I've always wanted the opportunity to do this in Australia
The road trip begins in the wild west, as Ricciardo dusts off the old championship winning RB7 and fires it up. He's soon joined by rally raid motorcycle racer Daniel Sanders, who issues his first challenge at a nearby cattle ranch, where Ricciardo must navigate the famous Aussie bulldust.
After completing the first challenge, it's time for a quick pit-stop before heading out to the Sea Cliff Bridge. Here, Ricciardo is met by acrobatic pilot Matt Hall who puts him through the paces of high-speed cornering across the iconic bridge.
“There’s nothing that compares to the Aussie conditions; we had a lot of fun ripping through the outback and tearing across the Sea Cliff Bridge,” Ricciardo said.
For the third challenge, rally raid icon Toby Price prepared the ultimate Turn 1 simulation through quintessential Australian farm land and the pair rip through the scene as Price tails Ricciardo in his Trophy Truck.
For the final challenge, Ricciardo takes on Australia's most famous race track, the legendary Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst, with reigning Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen. Van Gisbergen led the RB7 in the Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro as the pair tore around the mountain.
"After my first Red Bull Racing Road Trip in San Francisco, I've always wanted the opportunity to do this in Australia," said Ricciardo. "To be back home, taking the RB7 across the Aussie outback and sharing the best Australia has to offer with the world. What better way to celebrate my first F1 event at home since returning to Oracle Red Bull Racing.”
Ricciardo added: "Aussie fans always bring a lot of energy and I'm excited to see the F1 fans in Melbourne. The track is looking great and I’m hoping our road trip research gives the team the edge they need."
Oracle Red Bull Racing Road Trips have crisscrossed the globe from the USA to the Netherlands, South Africa and Czech Republic bringing the whimsical nature of Red Bull and the raw power of a Formula 1 car to incredible locations. Watch all Red Bull Road Trips here.
Part of this story