Strap in and join Daniel Ricciardo's epic road trip through the Outback

Daniel Ricciardo returns to Oracle Red Bull Racing, dusting off the RB7 to take a road trip through some of Australia's most challenging terrain alongside local racing heroes.
Written by Thomas Elliott
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Daniel Sanders

Capable of going very fast for very long stretches of time, Australian rider Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders loves tackling the world’s most unforgiving terrain.

AustraliaAustralia

Toby Price

Australian off-road and enduro motorcycle racer Toby Price has won a host of national championships and is a two-time Dakar winner.

AustraliaAustralia

Shane Van Gisbergen

New Zealand's Shane van Gisbergen is a supremely talented driver and V8 Supercars legend that was born to be behind the wheel.

AustraliaAustralia
A homecoming for Daniel Ricciardo in more ways than one. The 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix is the first race weekend the Aussie legend will be joining the Oracle Red Bull Racing team trackside this year.
Ahead of the Grand Prix, Ricciardo took the championship-winning RB7 on a Red Bull Racing Road Trip across Australia, working with local motorsports heroes to master the harsh conditions and gaining an advantage over the team's competitors – and having plenty of fun along the way, of course.
I've always wanted the opportunity to do this in Australia
Daniel Ricciardo
The road trip begins in the wild west, as Ricciardo dusts off the old championship winning RB7 and fires it up. He's soon joined by rally raid motorcycle racer Daniel Sanders, who issues his first challenge at a nearby cattle ranch, where Ricciardo must navigate the famous Aussie bulldust.
The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 is seen racing with Daniel Sanders at an undisclosed location on a private property in the Australian Outback on February 2, 2023 .

Daniel 'Chucky' Sanders can sure make an entrance

© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 is seen racing a helicopter at an undisclosed location on a private farming property in the Australian Outback on February 1, 2023.

You can't stop a charging Bull

© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo films in the Outback, Australia.

Red Bull Racing Road Trips S3 E1: Daniel Ricciardo

© Graeme Murray

After completing the first challenge, it's time for a quick pit-stop before heading out to the Sea Cliff Bridge. Here, Ricciardo is met by acrobatic pilot Matt Hall who puts him through the paces of high-speed cornering across the iconic bridge.
“There’s nothing that compares to the Aussie conditions; we had a lot of fun ripping through the outback and tearing across the Sea Cliff Bridge,” Ricciardo said.
The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 is seen racing with Matt Hall at the Sea Cliff Bridge in the Australia on January 29, 2023.

Smoke on...

© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Oracle Red Bull Racing and the RB7 with Matt Hall at Sea Cliff Bridge, Australia on January 29, 2023.

Requesting a fly-by, permission granted

© Andy Green/Red Bull Content Pool

Oracle Red Bull Racing and the RB7 with Matt Hall at Sea Cliff Bridge, Australia on January 29, 2023.

Flying in formation

© Andy Green/Red Bull Content Pool

For the third challenge, rally raid icon Toby Price prepared the ultimate Turn 1 simulation through quintessential Australian farm land and the pair rip through the scene as Price tails Ricciardo in his Trophy Truck.
The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 is seen racing with Toby Price at an undisclosed location on a private property in the Australian Outback on January 27, 2023.

The Outback Grand Prix with Toby Price's trophy truck as competition

© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

More on Toby Price, Daniel Sanders and Shane Van Gisbergen

Toby Price: Ridin’ Shotgun

Can Toby Price become the undisputed king of the Australian desert in 2021 by finally winning on four wheels?

54 min

Down Under

Before the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix we were lucky enough to sample some Aussie culture down under in all aspects, including a new host for this special by the way of Gypsy Tales. During this episode we caught up with Red Bull Holden Supercars legends Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen. We also sat down with the Doohans, so we could finish this special Aussie edition and get it out to you all. As Mick and Jack shared their motorsport tales from different ends of their careers.

Meet Daniel Sanders

Like his namesake, there's no stopping Chucky! We catch up with irrepressible GASGAS star Daniel Sanders.

8:12 min
For the final challenge, Ricciardo takes on Australia's most famous race track, the legendary Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst, with reigning Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen. Van Gisbergen led the RB7 in the Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro as the pair tore around the mountain.
The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 is seen racing with Shane Van Gisbergen in the Supercar on Mount Panorama in Bathurst, Australia on February 4, 2023.

Two legends tackle the Mount Panorama track

© Ken Leanfore/Red Bull Content Pool

"After my first Red Bull Racing Road Trip in San Francisco, I've always wanted the opportunity to do this in Australia," said Ricciardo. "To be back home, taking the RB7 across the Aussie outback and sharing the best Australia has to offer with the world. What better way to celebrate my first F1 event at home since returning to Oracle Red Bull Racing.”
Ricciardo added: "Aussie fans always bring a lot of energy and I'm excited to see the F1 fans in Melbourne. The track is looking great and I’m hoping our road trip research gives the team the edge they need."
