Meet Daniel Tschofenig - the high-flyer of the Four Hills Tournament

2025 has starting with a real bang for Austria's rising star of ski jumping, Daniel Tschofenig . With the iconic Four Hills Tournament – the sport's superbowl – at the halfway point, the 22-year-old is leading the series and in position to secure by far the biggest win of his young career. On the verge of this historic moment, find out how Tschofenig reached ski jumping greatness so young.

01 Early career – Goldi Talent Cup route to greatness

Founded by Austrian ski jumping great Andreas ‘Goldi’ Goldberger, the popular Goldi Talent Cup is where young wannabe ski jumpers can get the training and competition experience they need to go on and become a successful pro – and Tschofenig is its star pupil to date.

He made his first jumps alongside Goldberger in 2009 age of of just seven and was able to get a taste of a sport in which he's now leading the world. "It is certainly one of the moments that influenced me the most, because without Goldi, I might not have become a ski jumper at all," Tschofenig recalls.

Tschofenig's technical precision is renowned and his mental strength and ability to deliver top performances at crucial moments has been on display during his world-beating performances to date during the 2024–25 season.

His determination and discipline not only make him a role model for the next generation, but also a beacon of hope for the future of Austrian ski jumping. Since his debut in the World Cup, Tshofenig has developed year-on-year, but early highlights of his career including winning team gold at the 2022 Ski Flying World Championships with the Austria squad.

02 Breaking through

After climbing the World Cup ranks after debuting in 2021 on home soil in Bischofshofen, Tschofenig scored his milestone first podium during the 2022-23 season, but has made the breakthrough to World Cup winner and title contender during the early stages of the 2024-25 season. A string of podium finishes during the early rounds of the series led up to his first-ever World Cup victory on the large hill in Wisla, Poland, on December 7. He followed this up with his second individual victory in Engelberg, Switzerland, shortly before Christmas to firmly establish himself as a legit overall World Cup title contender.

03 Four Hills Tournament 2025

He's also truly lived up to his Instagram profile name 'Tschofenig Airlines' during this year's Four Hills Tournament. At the opening competition in Oberstdorf, he set out a marker with victory in the qualification round, before jumping to third place in the finals. This was just a foretaste for his sensational victory on New Year's Day in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where he flew to a dominant win – his third World Cup victory in total.

In this form, Tschofenig is in the hot seat to for the final two events to win the Four Hills Tournament for the first time. At the same time, he's moved up to the top of the overall World Cup standings for the first time, ahead of his team-mates Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft.

"It's brilliant. As a little kid, I used to sit at home in front of the TV and dream about this. Now I can wear the blue jersey. It's unimaginable," said a jubilant Tschofenig after his victory in Germany. The man from Villach was already in a commanding lead after the first round of jumping and was able to go one better in the second round: "I landed two ideal jumps. The first was already good, but I hit the edge of the second one perfectly and then flew brilliantly."

With the final two round of the Four Hills taking place in Austria at Innsbruck and Bischofshofen this weekend, two more days of jumping could see Tschofenig join a select list of ski jumping greats as tournament champion – and he's only just getting started.