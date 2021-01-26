Just Danny León shredding the streets of Madrid… on a snowboard

Danny León usually only jumps on a snowboard once or twice a year in the rare moments allowed by the demands of his global skateboarding career. However the Spanish sensation got the chance to stomp some tricks on snow recently when his home city of Madrid was turned into a winter wonderland for around two weeks in mid-January.

Storm Filomena covered the famous city in the heart of Spain with almost half a metre of snow from Friday January 8, the most that it's seen since 1971.

Even though he rarely gets the chance to strap on a snowboard, León got together with his friends to head outside around the city and build some jumps to test his skills for locals and online followers. Check out the footage below...

The 26-year-old revealed, "I've probably only seen snow twice in my life in Madrid. One time I remember that it was snowing a lot and we couldn't go to school that day, but the next day was perfect. This time, it was two weeks. It was crazy. Everything was completely covered in snow. The snow was up to my knees."

León, who grew up in the Móstoles area of Madrid, spent four or five hours each day visiting some of the city's famous landmarks like Almudena Cathedral, Gran Vía, Plaza de Cibeles and Plaza de Colón to see how his street skills translated to a snowboard.

He added, "The first few days I went with Alberto, my team manager, and we drove around Madrid to find some spots where it would be cool to skateboard. The next day, though, it was snowing a lot and we couldn't take the car. We tried the Madrid Metro, but some lines were closed, and we spent hours getting around Madrid. It was impossible to do any skateboarding, even with our snow shovels, so we snowboarded instead. Some people recognised me because I had 'Danny León' on the back of my helmet. When people saw that we were preparing to do jumps, everybody was filming on their phones and tagging me in."

A rail's still a rail © Stain Garcia/Red Bull Content Pool

León is well known globally for putting in big performances at skate events like Simple Session – which he won in 2020 – Marseille's Red Bull Bowl Rippers and Red Bull Rollercoaster in Munich. However it wasn't a simple switch from one board to the other.

He explained: "The only similar thing in snowboarding is I go goofy. The technique is so different, though. We have an indoor snow park, 10 to 15 minutes from my house, but it is not the same thing. The real snow mountains are about 90 minutes away, so it is difficult. I try more to go surfing on artificial waves at a place near where I live."

When life gives you snow, ride snowboards… © Stain Garcia/Red Bull Content Pool

With skateboarding's debut at the Games postponed until later this year, León is trying to keep fit and focused.