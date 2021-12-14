Bike
Darren Berrecloth creates, builds and rides MTB perfection in his backyard
Watch as Canadian mountain bike freerider Darren Berrecloth goes back to his riding roots on a new build near his home in Parksville, British Columbia.
For years, mountain bike films have led to mind-blowing one-off stunts for film features tucked out of the way in forests in mountain biking's heartland of British Columbia in Canada. Most of these iconic structures are now dilapidated and reclaimed by nature.
Over his long mountain biking career, Darren Berrecloth has built his fair share, but for his new edit, he’s created a series of inspired features along the trails he regularly rides and incorporated them into the flow with his signature riding style.
"I've been wanting to do a shred edit on the trails above my house for quite some time," says Berrecloth. "And I was super stoked to get this opportunity to get out there with Rupert Walker and create some unique features and go back to my roots; my blend of BMX and mountain bike, and incorporate that into trail bike riding."
For me, building what I ride is the best way to make my mark in stone and have my dreams come alive
Berrecloth has always been passionate about building, and his skills have developed alongside his riding. Creating features to showcase his talent has been a huge motivator for him and encouraged a new level of imagination and expression.
"I've built jumps and trails almost as much as I've ridden my bike throughout my career. It's almost like a symbiotic relationship between the two. The building gets me stoked to ride my bike, and the riding gets me stoked to build.
"For me, building what I ride is the best way to make my mark in stone and have my dreams come alive."
Building for this edit in his hometown of Parksville, British Columbia, Berrecloth expanded on existing natural features, resulting in a stunning visual representation of the lush coastal forest he lives in and the skills he's acquired over the course of his career.
Berrecloth and Walker have gone out of their way to bring people an exhilarating look into what's possible when an athlete creates both the canvas and the painting.