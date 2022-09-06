We can all learn from David Raum’s inspiring route to the Champions League

David Raum woke up one day and chose positivity. What happened next is a “crazy” turn of events that even the RB Leipzig defender is still processing.

The summer signing is expected to make his European debut against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Red Bull Arena in what will be the latest step of a whirlwind rise to the top of the game.

It’s a prospect that just a few years ago seemed unlikely for the 24-year-old from Nuremberg.

Rapid rise

“It’s crazy how fast things can go in football,” says Raum. “Even last year I was on the sofa watching the competition with my friends on TV. Now I get to play in it, which is a huge dream.

“I’m very happy and proud of myself that in the last years, step by step, I’ve been able to make this dream come true.

“When we walk out with the anthem playing I will have goosebumps and a big smile on my face. It will remind me of what I’ve done to get there.”

In the 2019-20 season, Raum was consistently being used as a substitute for Greuther Fürth in Bundesliga 2. He had a decision to make, settle for his spot on the bench or make a drastic change.

He chose to ignite his career in a fashion familiar to his subsequent playing style: positive, fast and fully focused on creating opportunities for himself and others.

Providing assists and creating chances is a big part of Raum's game © RB Leipzig

“The biggest step I made was with my mindset,” he reveals. “When I wasn’t playing as a younger player I was always angry and saying it was the fault of others.

“There was a big moment when I realised I had to concentrate on myself. I decided to bring my best performance in every single training session and started to think positively about everything – my team-mates, the trainer and the fact I was doing a job everyone dreams of.

“I started arriving at training earlier and leaving later. I trained myself physically, mentally and improved my motivation for everything. I started paying attention to things off the pitch like food, sleeping more and always living the life of a professional.

There was a big moment when I realised I had to concentrate on myself David Raum

“This was a big step for me. The improvement of my mindset, the belief in what I was doing helped me achieve what I have in this short time. It was the key to my career and my success so far.”

Promising performances didn’t take long to materialise and after playing a starring role in Greuther Fürth’s promotion to the Bundesliga the following season he moved to Hoffenheim a month before making his debut for Germany in September 2021. This summer, he elevated his career once again by signing a five-year deal at Leipzig.

A change of mindset and position

A change in mentality and mindset in turn brought a change in playing position, with the versatile Raum moving from a forward role to an attack-minded left-sided defender in 2019.

Raum chose the No.22 shirt upon signing for RB Leipzig © RB Leipzig

It’s a role he’s relishing as he is now able to bring his speed, creativity and aggressiveness to the DFB-Pokal champions. He explains: “The more positions I can play, the more possibilities I give to the coach and the more I will be on the field.

“At first I didn’t want to be a full back as no striker wants to defend [laughing]! You want to score goals but I developed this mindset that I wanted to play and accepted whatever the position was.

“I now know I have strong abilities in this position and can bring my skills and physical game to it. This position, and the game RB Leipzig plays, is a perfect fit for me.”

Raum currently has his sights set on making his mark in a Champions League group which also includes ties against the mighty Real Madrid and Celtic. There’s also the prospect of retaining his place in Germany’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

We can’t wait to see where the adventure leads next.