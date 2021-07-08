This is Dawid Godziek's origin story and we're absolutely gripped

Dawid Godziek is a multi-talented bike athlete. The Pole is currently one of the best mountain bike slopestyle and freestyle riders out there with podiums at big events like Crankworx. The 26-year-old also had a career as a BMX freestyler where he was also extremely successful as a competition rider including winning a gold medal at the X-Games, the premier competition for BMX freestyle.

A love for bikes and wanting to trick on them developed early for Dawid, and his older brother Syzmon , who is also a pro bike athlete. However, the realities of life where they grew up meant that having a career riding bikes professionally was not exactly the done thing or encouraged.

Smiles for miles © Bartek Woliński

Dawid found a way though via football, possibly being a miner and the support of his family. Find about more about his journey to become a bike pro below in his episode for the Until 18 series that looks at when an athletes passion becomes a profession. Also read on as we ask him about some finer details of that journey in an interview.

Dawid Godziek

So you could have become a footballer? What went wrong?

Well I don’t know if I could have become one really, but my journey as a sportsman did begin with football. I’ve always been very sporty. I competed at different sports events, but in the end football moved to the forefront. I had a club and people to train with. It all came to me very naturally.

Which club did you play for?

UKS Suszec – the sports club of my hometown. I was mostly a forward or a midfielder. Sure, I could play, but to be honest, I was far from being the best.

Why did you ultimately choose bikes?

The main difference between football and bikes is the fact that biking is a very individual sport. And I’m an individualist, it’s important for me to decide where, when and why I am training. I make all my decisions myself. I’m fully independent and I’ve always loved that.

Dawid on a BMX... © Lukasz Nazdraczew/Red Bull Content Pool And on a mountain bike © Julian Mittelstaedt/Red Bull Content Pool F

When you started riding bikes, did you know right away that you wanted to do this professionally?

Not really. I didn’t want to be a pro athlete, because I didn’t know it was possible. I just wanted to ride and spend as much time on my bike as possible. That was my way of thinking at the very beginning. I tried to make progress, improve my tricks, and the rest… it just happened.

If you weren’t a bike rider, what would you be doing now?

If the bike thing hadn’t appeared in my life, I would most probably have been a miner. If you’re asking is what I would do, if I had to suddenly give up riding, it’s a bit more complicated. Riding a bike has opened up a lot of different doors for me. It’s also really opened up my mind and changed my attitude to life. Now, I’d probably choose another path, but it’s pointless to analyse it. We’re here and now.

Dawid with his brother Szymon © Łukasz Nazdraczew/Red Bull Content Pool

Did the family traditions in mining influence your choices growing up?

Family and the traditions of family life play a crucial role in my life. They've shaped Szymon and I to be the people we are and made us pursue our goals relentlessly. But we decided to go our own way instead of becoming miners.

When starting out and riding bike competition you had to find the money to finance trips and travels. Do you remember your first job?

The first job I managed to get was distributing flyers while at school. It helped me get money for bike parts. I also considered working in hospitality, and given both my grandfather and father worked as miners I also thought about going into that also to earn money. I even finished the mining technical school and did my monthly apprenticeship in the mine.

In mountain bike competition at Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Did you continue to ride your bike while preparing to be a miner?

I started riding bikes when I was 10 years old and never stopped so yes. It’s been 17 years and a lot has changed along the way, but the bike has always been there with me.

When did you realise that you could earn your living riding bikes?

I guess I was about 16 years old. That’s when I started receiving money from riding my bike, getting bike parts and everything began gaining momentum. From there some serious sponsor contracts started coming in. Then, I realised that my hobby could become a full-time job. I was extremely pumped at the thought of this!

Field Trippin' with Söderström and Dawid Godziek

You're a mountain biker now but you became known early in your pro career for your BMX riding. What came first?

I started riding dirt jumps with a mountain bike like Szymon but I switched to BMX after visiting a skatepark in Wrocław. I got hooked and enjoyed it so much that I stayed riding BMX freestyle for a few years.

After winning the X-Games, you began riding a mountain bike more and more. Why the switch?

It resulted from the fact that there were less and less BMX dirt jump events being organised. Even when such competitions did take place, the jumps were small and very vertical, which I didn’t really like. I still had a hand in the mountain bike scene and saw that dirt courses in those events were getting bigger and better, allowing riders to perform more creative tricks. I liked that a lot, so I switched my BMX for a dirt bike.

Dawid Godziek's best run – Innsbruck

You have a business outside of being a bike pro, which you own and manage. Tell us more about it?

Not a lot of people know that besides being an athlete, I run a construction machinery rental company called Wykop Sobie Sam. The company rents out high-quality equipment that can be used for shaping courses and mountain bike trails for example. These machines are also perfect for more standard construction works. The company is growing dynamically and brings me a lot of joy!

What will you be doing if you ever retire from riding bikes as a pro?

I hope I never fully retire. I want to remain active and that I will always have a goal, task or mission to complete. Apparently, retirement is boring anyway.