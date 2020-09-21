Denisa Dragomir tearing up the mountains, three 2,500m peaks at a time

Recent events have given many of us time at home to reflect and think about our goals. Romanian mountain runner Denisa Dragomir was no exception and when her planned summer of racing the world's toughest skyrunning events was put on hold, she did just the same. It's just that Dragmir decided her goal was to scale three 2,500m-plus peaks in Romania's wild Făgăraș Mountain in under two hours.

And that's exactly what she's just done.

On the morning of July 23, Dragomir set off to complete the near-10km route with over 1,800m of total ascent, which passes over the Lespezi (2,517m), Călțunului Corner (2,505m) and Negoiu (2,535m) peaks, inside her target time. She reached the finish line in 1h 52m 1s, which meant her personal goal was smashed and that she had some incredible stats to show off.

Dragomir tackled technical trails like this during her challenge © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool

The Făgăraș Mountain challenge stats

Route: Piscu Negru River – Lespezi Peak – Cornul Călțunului Peak – Negoiu Peak – Călțun Lake

Time: 1h 52m 1s

Average pace: 11.33min/km

Average heart rate: 149bpm

Distance: 9.7km

Accumulated metres gained: 1,862m

The perfect arena

Nicknamed the 'Transylvanian Alps', because eight of the 14 peaks rise over 2,500m, Romania's Făgăraș Mountains offer a breathtaking spectacle. With dizzying ridges and glacial circuits in which the area's famous ponds were formed, the mountainous zone is the perfect arena offered by nature to those who want to face their own limits.

"I always liked Făgăraș for its technical sections, especially those at high altitude – it's the perfect place for me," said Dragomir. "It gave me the impetus to try to conquer Lespezi Peak (2,517m), Călțunului Corner (2,505m) and Negoiu Peak (2,535m) in under two hours."

Dragomir shared the lower slopes of the route with the local residents © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool

The start of a challenge at altitude

Usually, this time of year is dedicated to mountain running competitions, but 2020 isn't an ordinary year and with most major events cancelled, Dragomir set out to test her limits through a confrontation with her own body. Like many good ideas, her quest for the Făgăraș Mountain challenge grew out of pure curiosity – the simple question that all champions ask themselves: can I?

For Dragomir, the question had several variables: could she summit three peaks of over 2,500m in the Făgăraș Mountains? Could she catch the perfect weather window? Could she reduce to just two hours a route that most fit hikers would manage in around seven?

The Făgăraș Mountains are a mountain running paradise in the summer © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool

From this point on, everything was accelerated planning of a training schedule and an attack strategy, energised by the thought of a new challenge.

Denisa planned her route meticulously, with the aim of going under 2 hours © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool

On the morning of July 23, when the weather forecast suggested a day of perfect conditions, Dragomir set off on her quest, starting from an altitude of 1,200m on the Black Peak in the direction of the finish at the crystalline rocks on the shore of Lake Călțun at 2,135m.

Conditions were perfect to go for a record © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool 01 / 05

"Such a route usually takes seven to nine hours of walking – it's a very difficult and technical one," explained Dragomir. "You have to pay quite a lot of attention to the key points: Lespezi Peak and Cornul Călțunului Peak – both extremely technical areas – and then the descent into Căldarea Berbecilor."

Stunning views over the Făgăraș Mountains, but Dragomir had no time to stop © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Guided by the motto that defines her sports vision – "run for your dream and turn every step into a new adventure" – Dragomir took less than an hour to summit the 2,517m Lespezi Peak, the first stop. "Four kilometres were really demanding, because there you encounter the biggest altitude gain on the entire route, which consumes your resources for the rest of the race," she explained.

From Lespezi Peak, Dragomir then set off for Cornul Călțunului (2,505m), a route marked by the extremely difficult terrain: "On this part of the route there was a lot of stone and jagged rock and you have to climb to reach the summit. However, even if we had all kinds of obstacles, this was the most spectacular part of the route and it gives you a unique view of Lake Călțun."

Denisa flys past the summit of the 2,517m Lespezi © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool

She then followed the trail to the second-highest mountain peak in Romania, the 2,535m-high Negoiu: "From the top of Cornul Călțunului, we descended under the peak of Lespezi to Căldarea Berbecilor, a demanding and steep descent, where you need a lot of strength just to stand. It's exhausting. At one point, the descent is really winding – a descent into the head, as mountain runners call it."

The high point of the route was the 2,535m Negoiu Peak © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool 01 / 04

"From Căldarea Berbecilor, there's a slightly technical, but very stoney path. Then comes the climb to the top of Negoiu, with a lot of rock and a very spectacular vista," Dragomir continued. "When I arrived at the peak of Negoiu, I knew that I'd be able to finish the route in less than two hours. To that point I'd taken 1h 35m and to reach Lake Călțun, the final destination, I had about 17 minutes. I said to myself, 'Denisa, push yourself, you know the descent, so enjoy it and you'll surely be able to finish in less than two hours'."

The feelings during the last part of the route were so familiar to Dragomir – adrenaline and physical fatigue, enthusiasm and impatience.

Just look at the view from the top of the Făgăraș's highest point © Mihai Ștețcu/Red Bull Content Pool 01 / 04

On the shores of Lake Călțun, the clock was stopped at 1h 52m 1s and Dragomir had her personal record sealed, at home in the Făgăraș Mountains.

Now, Dragomir is eyeing up a new challenge, this time focussing on the whole mountain running community. "One day, I'd like to participate in an event organised on this route, because it's worth it from all points of view," she said.

