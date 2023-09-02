Desafío Ruta 40 finish provides World Rally-Raid Championship fireworks

Seeing

taking victory in the T1 car class of the W2RC is nothing new, but the Qatari didn’t have things all his own way in Argentina. Five punctures on Stage 2 put the reigning Dakar and W2RC champion’s rally in serious doubt. However, the sand racing expert was able to bring his Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ to the finish line that day. Then it was back to business for Al-Attiyah and co-driver

who won the remaining three stages to claim victory at Desafío Ruta 40 for the first time. Al-Attiyah now leads the championship by 51 points after three wins from four rounds as he plots his next assault on the

Dakar Rally

.