'La Boca' is kiteboarding heaven and Deury Corniel is your tour guide

After the success of his episode in the YouTube series Backyards, Deury Corniel surprises us again with his prowess and the ease with which he nails incredible tricks at his favourite training spot.

La Boca de Yásica, known simply as 'La Boca', is located in the north of the Dominican Republic, around 4km from the centre of the town of Cabarete. It's where the river's mouth meets the sea ('La Boca' literally means 'The Mouth'), and it offers perfectly flat water within the river's banks and a pleasant beach break as you go out to sea. Since the wind is generally offshore, it's a special place for intermediate to advanced level kiters.

Let Corniel show you around 'La Boca':

"La Boca is a unique spot," he explains. "It's located in the middle of a tropical forest, with flat water and wind all year round. For a person who loves kitesurfing as much as I do, it's an incredible opportunity to be able to constantly have this experience. Training that takes me over the course of a year in different countries, I can achieve there in a week".

But this session wasn't quite like any other; this time, Corniel wanted to show his discipline from another angle, so he arranged to be closely followed by an FPV drone pilot to bring us up close to the adventure.

Corniel gets set for his drone session © Immersive Aerials Training at La Boca de Yásica © Immersive Aerials

"Working with the FPV for the first time was a really crazy experience. It's a very fast drone, and it gave me a bit of panic at first when it got so close, but once we were well coordinated. It was incredible how much we could achieve," he says.

Corniel is currently training and perfecting his tricks for the upcoming competition season, but he's sparked a love of finding new ways to connect with watersports fans.

Carving out turns like these is second nature to Corniel © David Pou/Red Bull Content Pool Welcome to Deury Corniel's backyard © David Pou/Red Bull Content Pool

When asked what his favourite part was or what he enjoyed the most about working on this production, he said: "There were many funny situations, but what I liked the most was working with the whole team. We treated each other like family, and there's nothing better than that. Everything we do, we do it with passion, and that makes the work come out as 100 percent."