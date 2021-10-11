Deury Corniel's training ground = everyone else's paradise
'La Boca' is kiteboarding heaven and Deury Corniel is your tour guide

Join the Dominican athlete up close as he leads an FPV drone on a spectacular chase through the kitesurfing paradise that is La Boca de Yásica.
Written by Mabel Medrano
2 min readPublished on
Part of this story

Deury Corniel

Deury Corniel from the Dominican Republic is one …

Dominican RepublicDominican Republic
After the success of his episode in the YouTube series Backyards, Deury Corniel surprises us again with his prowess and the ease with which he nails incredible tricks at his favourite training spot.
La Boca de Yásica, known simply as 'La Boca', is located in the north of the Dominican Republic, around 4km from the centre of the town of Cabarete. It's where the river's mouth meets the sea ('La Boca' literally means 'The Mouth'), and it offers perfectly flat water within the river's banks and a pleasant beach break as you go out to sea. Since the wind is generally offshore, it's a special place for intermediate to advanced level kiters.
Let Corniel show you around 'La Boca':
"La Boca is a unique spot," he explains. "It's located in the middle of a tropical forest, with flat water and wind all year round. For a person who loves kitesurfing as much as I do, it's an incredible opportunity to be able to constantly have this experience. Training that takes me over the course of a year in different countries, I can achieve there in a week".
But this session wasn't quite like any other; this time, Corniel wanted to show his discipline from another angle, so he arranged to be closely followed by an FPV drone pilot to bring us up close to the adventure.
Deury Corniel chats to the drone operator before his kitesurf shoot on the Yasica River, near Cabarete, Dominican Republic.
Corniel gets set for his drone session
Deury Corniel practises a trick before his kitesurf shoot on the Yasica River, near Cabarete, Dominican Republic.
Training at La Boca de Yásica
"Working with the FPV for the first time was a really crazy experience. It's a very fast drone, and it gave me a bit of panic at first when it got so close, but once we were well coordinated. It was incredible how much we could achieve," he says.
Corniel is currently training and perfecting his tricks for the upcoming competition season, but he's sparked a love of finding new ways to connect with watersports fans.
Adeuri Corniel performs on 'La Boca' of the Yasica River in Cabarete, Dominican Republic on January 19, 2021.
Carving out turns like these is second nature to Corniel
Adeuri Corniel performs on "La Boca" at Yasica River, in Cabarete, Dominican Republic on January 19, 2021.
Welcome to Deury Corniel's backyard
When asked what his favourite part was or what he enjoyed the most about working on this production, he said: "There were many funny situations, but what I liked the most was working with the whole team. We treated each other like family, and there's nothing better than that. Everything we do, we do it with passion, and that makes the work come out as 100 percent."
