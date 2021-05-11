DIRT 5’s Red Bull Revolution update is here

Rally sim DIRT 5 already delivered big, mixing arcade-style gameplay with a brilliantly authentic experience to bring its ‘amplified off-road’ world to life and offer one of the best racers in years.

Now, this outstanding title just got even better with the arrival of the DIRT 5 Red Bull Revolution update. Here’s everything you can expect from the latest additions to Codemasters’ superb rally title.

Fresh lick of paint

The Red Bull Revolution update is a free update for all DIRT 5 players, giving players the chance to deck out their vehicles in new Red Bull-emblazoned liveries for seven different cars: the MINI John Cooper Works Buggy by X-Raid, Peugeot 3008 Dakar, Volkswagen Race Touareg 3, Audi S1 EKS Quattro, Peugeot 208 WRX and the Porsche 911 RGT.

Burn rubber in DIRT 5’s Red Bull Revolution update © Codemasters

The liveries include real-world designs used on cars from DIRT 5’s roster that also competed in the likes of Dakar events and FIA World Rallycross Championships, as well as the official Red Bull Racing Esports liveries, added as an option for the Porsche 911 RGT.

More options in Playgrounds

DIRT 5’s custom arena creator mode, Playgrounds, is also getting some incredible new additions, including the official Red Bull arch – often seen at rallies and various Red Bull events – for players to use however they like in their unique racing arenas.

Meanwhile, stormy weather conditions will also be added to this mode, introducing a new challenge to Playgrounds with wet surfaces and less grip.

Finally, Codemasters have looked to introduce some community-requested features in the new update , with Ghosts now added in Time Trial and Playgrounds. Ghosts use DIRT 5’s global leaderboard system to show players relevant target lap times to overcome as they’re racing.

Corner with style © Codemasters

Introducing cross-play

While we’re on the topic of community-requested features, a significant new addition to DIRT 5 in the Red Bull Revolution update is the introduction of cross-play for all Xbox, PlayStation and PC players. Now, online public multiplayer races will allow players on these platforms to match with anyone.

With stunning new liveries, even greater customisation options in Playgrounds and the ability to cross-play now included, DIRT 5 has somehow got even better.

DIRT 5’s Red Bull Revolution update is out now.