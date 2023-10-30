Domen Škofic lives to conquer the world's most challenging routes

Domen Škofic has been climbing longer than most, becoming a two-time national champion in lead climbing and bouldering by the age of 11. Five years later, he won the European Youth Championship and finished as runner-up at the World Youth Championships.

At the age of 15 he successfully climbed a 9a route, becoming one of the youngest climbers to achieve this feat. In 2011 he signalled his intent to the top echelons of the lead climbing world when he took three podiums at the IFSC Climbing World Cup events.

The wins kept coming and in 2016 he won the overall IFSC Lead Climbing World Cup – becoming the first Slovenian to do so. With several 9a+ routes under his belt, it’s fair to say climbing is his life.

01 Rise and fall

Some masters start late in life. Some get the bug early. Škofic was one of the former. “I started very young at the age of six,” he says. “My best friend at that time had climbed already in kindergarten. I had climbed a lot of trees, but wanted to try it. My mother said I would always be climbing around the house she’d say 'Come on! Try it, try it!' She really supported me when I started.”

Domen Škofic climbing the Trbovlje Chimney © Jakob Schweighofer/Red Bull Content Pool

Škofic’s first climbs were in primary school, where they actually got to climb once a week. Soon, he was looking to level up. “There came a moment when I competed for the first time aged seven or eight and I was very bad,” he laughs. “It was so disappointing for me, I wanted to stop just because of the competition.”

Fear stopped Škofic from competing for the next year. “I only went to training, but then we went rock climbing for the first time on the crag at Bohinjska Bela, a village close to lake Bled, and I started to like it a lot, developing a mindset that it didn’t really matter if I was good or bad, I still wanted to continue doing this,” he says. “All of a sudden, when I turned to this mindset I started winning everything.”

02 Family business

Škofic came from a sporty family. In fact, his brother was a pro skiier and his father, Pavel, invented carving skis for the Slovenian ski supplier Elan. “He invented the curves, before him the skis were straight,” Škofic explains. “I'm very proud of him.”

Skiing never quite gripped Škofic the way it did his father or older brother, but he says his father understood. “My father thought I was going to ski but when he saw how much I loved it he began supporting me a lot. I have to say that without such support from my parents, I would not have had such success.”

03 Exploring nature

For Škofic, a huge part of climbing is being in nature and, although he’s good in competition, he isn’t someone who does a sport just to get his name on a ranking list. “It's not just another sport which you only do for results,” he says. “It's nice to be the best, but also to see that you're progressing. Climbing is a lifestyle."

Bohinj remains one of his favourite spots, thanks in part to the waterfall. “It’s very peaceful,” he says. “The rock has been there for thousands of years, while the plastic hold on the wall in the gym is going to be there for half a year or maybe a year until it’s removed. You really feel a kind of achievement when you come to the top of a cliff.”

04 Grading up

A huge turning point came for Škofic when he climbed his first 9a at the age of 15. “Before that, I won the Nationals in 2005, aged 11. There were 10 national competitions and I won everything, from bouldering to lead,” he says. “I thought, 'OK, I can be good at this'. It gave me a lot of confidence.”

Domen Škofic takes a break during the epic Trbovlje Chimney climb © Jakob Schweighofer/Red Bull Content Pool In the last four or five years, I've put a lot of focus on competition. Later on, I see myself doing a lot of rock climbing Domen Škofic

Despite this, his smaller stature meant he struggled a little bit in international competitions. Škofic doubled down and won again, claiming his first European Cup.

“Achieving all of this and a 9a by the age of 15 gave me a lot of confidence that I could also climb with the world's best,” he says. “After this, I won the World Youth Championship in 2011, which gave me a lot of confidence. Then in 2013 or 2014, I got my first podium in Chamonix. And then straightaway I started reaching podiums. In 2015, I won my first World Cup. What I'm most proud of is being the overall winner of 2016 when I won three World Cups in one year. That was huge.”

05 Back down to earth

Despite his groaning trophy cabinet and growing ego, Škofic couldn’t keep up his streak. In 2017 he ended up placed 14th. “It was quite disappointing because I thought it was just going to go up from there,” he says. “But I don’t think I was grown up enough. After 2018 I kind of settled myself, and focused on climbing for myself, not performing for an audience.”

Škofic came third overall and landed on podiums, but overall he didn’t perform as well as he wanted to, finishing the World Championships ranked fifth overall. “I put a lot of pressure on myself and then in 2020 I entered the only World Cup that we had and finished second. So, it was also a good year, except that there was only one competition.”

Watch the documentary below to see Domen Škofic and Janja Garnbret scale the tallest artificial multi-pitch route in the world.

48 min 360 Ascent Climbers Janja Garnbret and Domen Škofic scale the tallest artificial multi-pitch route in the world.

06 Learning curve

Škofic says it’s difficult to pinpoint the biggest challenge of his career because “every challenge is different.”

“Even though you are constantly learning, the challenges are always becoming harder and harder,” he says. “One of the biggest challenges for me is to fully climb only for myself, even when I come to competition, not to have the feeling of performing for somebody other than myself. It’s an ongoing challenge which I need to remind myself of.”

Škofic (centre) enjoyed a lot of success early on in his career © Luka Fonda/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite getting caught in his head, Škofic says rock climbing is therapeutic for him, even though it can be difficult to find the balance between climbing outside and competing. “Rock climbing and competition climbing are moving further and further apart for me,” he says. “Training outdoors used to help with climbing competition. Not so much anymore because the moves needed for indoor competition became a lot more athletic.

"There aren’t so many really small holds anymore, you don't need to think so much and figure out the moves on the wall. It's all really obvious — it's a certain type of move, and you just need to go for it 100 percent. On the rocks, meanwhile, a lot of it is still about discovery and you can always find an option that suits you best.”

Škofic may sound slightly like the older statesman complaining about the new way of doing things, but he admits evolution is a good thing for the sport. “I'm already a little bit old and I didn't grow up with this,” he says. “Climbing is evolving at great speed and bouldering’s the discipline evolving the fastest, so it’s hard to stay in the event. I’ve improved in the last five years compared to before, I'm improving every year with this complex movement, too, but the kids are coming up behind and it's hard to keep up with them.”

07 Looking up

As far as idols go, as well as the climbers he admired when he was young, Škofic says his father has given him a lot of great life advice. “It's very nice when you have a chance to meet your idols in person, to compete with them and also be better than them!” he says. “This is something that gave me a lot in my career; you learn a lot from this because you get a direct experience from the person you admire most.”

I think climbing is a sport in which visualisation is one of the most important things Domen Škofic

As for motivation, Škofic says: “I’ve never done something and had a feeling that it could not have gone better.” There is, of course, an exception. “There is only one moment in my life when everything went perfectly, when it was not possible to do better: when I won my first World Cup. I won it and topped every competition.”

Škofic may sound like a climber with incredible self-belief and a huge amount of pride in his climbing, but as well as having the skill to complete these feats, he credits visualisation with helping him get where he wants to be.

Škofic hopes to compete at the Games in Paris next year © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

“I think climbing is a sport in which visualisation is one of the most important things,” he says. “In the World Cups, it's not usually the best-prepared athlete that is going to perform the best, it’s the person who has the advantage of good planning and executing things according to plan.”

Breathing exercises, yoga and meditation have helped him a lot. “You need to be super focused on everything you do,” he says.

08 Giving back

Škofic isn’t just focused on his own success, he wants to give back to the youth of his home country. “In Slovenia, there are so many kids inspired by climbing, but they don't have a chance because there is nowhere to go,” he says.

It was during COVID that Škofic began branching out into other projects, including opening his own climbing gym. “I'm really proud of this,” he says. “But this is also one of the things that downsized my climbing career, because I put a lot of effort into making the gym happen at the expense of training.”

Despite the time commitment, Škofic is confident his influence can make a difference. “We have huge potential here, but the country doesn’t see this, nobody is aware that this thing is so fragile. One generation is good, but the next one may not be. I want to offer my knowledge to the community and to the world. A lot of people in Slovenia know me, especially in climbing. I want to relay the best of what I've learned in case it helps.”

Domen Škofic competing at Red Bull Dual Ascent © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Future aspirations

“Now I have such a good team behind me that I can start focusing back on my training after working on the gym,” says Škofic. “I still feel fit enough to compete in the World Cup. Also, I want to be at the Paris Games, for sure. It's only 20 spots and two per country. So, if I make it to the Games, I'm already going to be very happy.”

He says qualifying for the last Games in Tokyo, (the first to include climbing) was “not so important, because I knew that it was a special format combining all three disciplines. Since I know that I'm very bad at speed climbing, I did not do any preparation for it.”

Now, with bouldering and lead added in, he thinks he has a chance. “I'm not as good as with lead climbing, but it's something I'd like to work on. So, if I qualify for the Games, I think everything is possible afterwards,” he says.

After Paris, Škofic thinks he’ll focus more on rock climbing, getting back to that love of being outdoors. He’s already begun the transition. “I've done a lot of hard ascents, on the rocks. I have two careers in both rock climbing and competition, but in the last four or five years, I've put a lot of focus on competition. Later on, I see myself doing a lot of rock climbing.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of my career,” he continues. “I know that my physical shape will probably be even stronger in the next 10 years. So long as I'm able to perform at the very highest level and push my own limits, my capabilities, I'm going to still do this.”