Dominic Thiem is back on the tennis court and ready to play

World number three Dominic Thiem will return to the tennis court for a competitive match on Wednesday, May 27, when he challenges Lucas Miedler at the Generali Austrian Pro Series. We caught up with Dominic to see how his preparations have gone.

After three months without playing, Dominic is ready to get back on court © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

How has training been since you were allowed back on court on April 20?

The first weeks of training actually went very well. Before that, it was a very, very long time without playing any tennis, but the shots actually worked again right away and I regained my rhythm relatively quickly.

I didn't know you could have such sore muscles Dominic Thiem You must have been a baby the last time you spent so much time away from a tennis court? I definitely don't think I've ever been off court for so long before. Fortunately, I've never had a bad injury where it would have been necessary. I think the longest pause I'd had before this break was around three weeks, so this was a completely new situation for me and my team.

Has anything changed physically in the long break? Did you have sore muscles from movements you'd normally perform 1,000 times a week?

I didn't know it was possible to have such sore muscles! That was surprising, because I've played tennis all my life. I never would have imagined that my body would forget these specific movements so quickly. Nevertheless, I kept myself fit during the break with abdominal and back exercises and I was running regularly to maintain my basic fitness. That I still had muscle soreness after my first tennis training – I really didn't expect that.

You're now training in Alt Erlaa instead of Südstadt, so how are you finding the new training base?

It was a little bit different at first, as Südstadt has been my training base for the past 15 years. It's probably the place where I've spent the most time in my life. We also have very good training opportunities in Alt-Erlaa however. There's a gym there and everything you need to have a good day of training.

The Generali Austrian Pro Series is a completely new tournament format – what do you think of this initiative for Austrian tennis?

The Generali Austrian Pro Series is a great initiative for Austrian tennis. I think it's very important for all the players, because these are the first official matches in three months. At some point the tour will continue and the more matches we have in our legs, the better it is for us players. From that point of view it's very important and we can only thank the people who started the tournament.

David Pichler, Lucas Miedler and Sandro Kopp are in Group A with you. How will you approach the matches?

It will definitely be very interesting. In the same way that I've never not had a tennis racket in my hand for six weeks, the last time I didn't play a match for three months was when I was a child and I'm a player who has a hard time when I have no match rhythm. The best players in Austria take part in the tournament, so the guys in my group are all very strong players. If they've handled the long break better than I did, they will be difficult games for me. My goal is to find my rhythm and enjoy the fact I can finally play matches again.

Thiem included the Wings For Life World Run in his recent fitness regime © Philipp CARL Riedl for Wings for Life World Run

Is Dominic Thiem vs. Dennis Novak your dream final?

That would definitely be my dream final. Dennis is one of my best friends, he's a very important person in my life. We haven't played a real match against each other for a really long time, probably seven or eight years, so it would be fun to play him again and the Generali Austrian Pro Series Final would be a perfect place for that.