Downhill skiers be warned: Dominik Paris is back on winning form
© Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool
Dominik Paris is returning to form at exactly the right time and celebrating his first World Cup downhill win since 2019 after beating rivals Beaut Feuz and Matthias Mayer in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
Italy's Dominik Paris boosted his preparations for next week's FIS Alpine Ski World Championships on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo with World Cup downhill victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
After a slow 2020–21 season start as he recovered from a ruptured ACL that he incurred last January, Paris claimed third in the recent Kitzbühel Hahnenkamm downhill down the fearsome Streif course to lift his spirits and the Italian followed up with a fast masterclass down the tricky German slope.
Austrian Matthias Mayer was first out the gate with a classy time of 1m 34.21s, which World Cup downhill leader Beat Feuz of Switzerland pipped by 0.03s, before Paris emerged in the start hut fifth out.
Paris, who had 14 World Cup downhill wins to his name coming into the weekend, took a brave, attacking line in the opening section to get inside Feuz's time at the first two splits and then held on for victory.
The brilliant Kandahar course win for the 31-year-old was his 15th career World Cup downhill victory and a first since 2019, extending his lead among active skiers and elevating him to joint-fourth in the all-time ranking.
The win moves Paris up two places to third in the World Cup downhill title standings behind Feuz, while Swiss star Marco Odermatt placed eighth to make up 32 points on leader Alexis Pinturault in the overall World Cup title race.
The men return for the Super G race on Saturday morning, with Odermatt, Paris and Pinturault in action.