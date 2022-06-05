Double win weekend for Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Seven races were secured (four on Friday and three on Sunday) in great sailing conditions : thermic breeze to start the event and south westerly stormy to finish it today. Realteam Sailing for Leman Hope and Ylliam XII – Comptoir Immobilier join the team on the podium.
“It was a fantastic weekend”, said obviously co-general manager in charge of sports operations Pierre-Yves Jorand. “The boat went well, the team had smooth starts, they were able to develop their own races and to show a great performance overall. Not only on the boat speed but also on manoeuvers and tactics, the team was outstanding. During the Grand Prix as well as the Genève-Rolle-Genève long distance race !”
Four race wins for Alinghi Red Bull Racing and three for Realteam Sailing for Leman Hope this weekend, who made the break over the third. “On the ranking lists, we see big differences in points”, adds Jorand. “But in reality, the fleet is super compact and the fight is intense all around the course. The seven boats are showing a great performance overall.”
Alongside the sailors, many people are working towards the America’s Cup project. Some of them joined the race this weekend to cheer for their team. These main designers and the sailors will be presented on Wednesday June 8th ! Don’t miss out the team’s presentation, one of the main milestones of the project. Follow it on our website www.alinghiredbullracing.com and on our Social media channels that will be launched on that day.
The next competition is the Bol d’Or Mirabaud, Saturday June 11. The most important inlake regatta will start at 10:00 from the Société Nautique de Genève. “We will now rest a couple of days after an intensive racing month. The boat work will be our focus this week as well as some soft sailing and weather forecast preparation. The team is excited and ready for this special race!”
Podium TF35 Grand Prix de Mies :
1. Alinghi Red Bull Racing 8pts
2. Realteam Sailing for Leman Hope 9pts
3. Ylliam XII - Comptoir Immobilier 21pts
Annual TF35 Trophy results :
1. Alinghi Red Bull Racing
2. Realteam Sailing for Leman Hope
3. Spindrift