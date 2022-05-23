Hey Doug, can you tell us a little about yourself?
My name is Douglas Miles Jr and I live in Whiteriver, Arizona. I'm from San Carlos, Arizona. Both are Apache reservations, but San Carlos is in the southern part of Arizona and the Whiteriver reservation is in the North.
San Carlos has a tiny, but super-fun skatepark – was that where you found skateboarding?
I actually started skateboarding in San Carlos before the skatepark was built. Before any of the parks, actually, or before there were really any skateboarders on the reservation. The story behind the park is actually really cool: a few of the local skaters went to our Tribal Council, which is our government here on the reservation, and told them they wanted a skatepark. The result was that they built that small skatepark – that had to have been over 12 years ago.
Was it something your community understood or did the elders need some convincing?
A lot of people [on the reservations] don't get it. They don't understand skateboarding, even though it's more accepted today. I mean, they kind of get what skateboarding is, but back then they didn't know and they still don't know, for the most part. Sometimes we get comments like, 'It's a waste of money. We don't need skateparks. We need other things.' I know there are really positive things about skateboarding however and that's what we advocate to get these parks built.
Skateboarding is the fastest growing sport on reservations. How are you able to gauge this and what does it mean to your skate community?
Over the years, I've seen generations of skateboarders growing up on the reservation. A generation comes up and then they all kind of quit and then another generation comes up and they kind of quit, but, yeah, some of them are still skating. Some keep going even more. I've seen a bunch of generations since I've started. I can tell you there's way more skateboarders now than when I started – more than there ever was. There's basketball courts on the reservation, even baseball fields, but you don’t really hear about them too much. It's clear from our observation that there's a ton of Apache kids who are really hyped on skateboarding. It's actually pretty crazy.
Why do you think there are so many young Apache kids or people from your community impacted by skating?
I think it's because skateboarding is dope! A lot of these kids are very creative, they love art and they love design, photography and filmmaking. People like that tend to lean into skateboarding. They like skateboarding because it's made up of expression and creativity and because creative people are outcasts, and skateboarders are outcasts. So, they have a place to go and meet others. That's a big thing for the reservation – we all know skateboarding is pretty big right now.
Can you talk about the Whiteriver DIY. Is that one of the places skaters and creatives like to meet up?
Yeah, it's the only spot out here to skate where you don't get kicked out. It's a DIY spot the homies had already started when I moved here. It's where we all meet up to skate. They already had it going by the time I got here so when I got here it was like, 'How can I help?' – I wanted to add on to it and help build stuff.
I read somewhere that the skate scene in Whiteriver was actually pretty big and one of the largest skate communities on any reservation. What was it like when you got there?
It was one of the bigger ones on the reservations I have seen. It might be the biggest. I've travelled across the country and been to all the different reservations, holding contests and skate jams, and it's the biggest one I've seen.
The skatepark looks super fun. Is it a house foundation with a bunch of ledges and quarter pipes built on it?
Yeah, it's the foundation of an old building. We actually cleared half of the slab, because originally only half of it was skateable. There was old tile and gunk we had to scrape off and get it good to go. We're building a six-foot quarter pipe now.
If I'm not mistaken, it was raising money for a mini ramp that sparked the Apache Passion Project?
There were a lot of things which happened that sparked the idea for the Apache Passion Project. Coming to Whiteriver, seeing all the skaters and just how welcoming they were to me, I knew I definitely wanted to help skateboarding here somehow. Then, the idea popped up to help raise $3,000 for a mini ramp. Back then, $3,000 for me was a lot of money. I wasn't sure how we could do that on the reservation but I was like, 'Okay, let's give this a go'. We set up a fundraiser on Facebook and we raised the money in, like, two weeks. It just got shared and shared and when we built the ramp it went viral from posts on Instagram and stuff.
That's awesome. How did you come up with the idea for a larger fundraiser?
One day I got a message from Loriann Hernandez. She's a well known roller skater. She was like, 'Hey, this is really cool. If you ever want to try and raise some more money I can help you'. I started thinking, 'Maybe we can raise a lot of money to try and fund a skatepark'. It was a big deal because Loriann had raised money in places like Africa for skateparks, so I told her about my idea for a Gofundme.
What did it feel like to have all those people start sending in donations?
We wanted to keep it in the community, because we don't want people to come in here and take credit for this. We wanted to do it and do it on our land, on our own in a sense. So, we had the Gofundme and Loriann posted it up and sent it to some of her previous donors who might be interested. It started getting reposted and reposted. Soon, it started going crazy. Some pro skaters and some rappers started posting it and it really took off.
And for the Whiteriver DIY?
The $50,000 was going to be for a real, official skatepark, a 'Cali skatepark', but $50,000 just wasn't enough. I consulted for a skatepark to be built on the San Carlos reservation and that one was about $200,000. We were trying to work with our tribe, asking them, 'Hey, maybe we can give you guys this $50,000 and maybe you guys can match it or use it to build a skatepark', but they weren’t really interested in it at the time.
What went through your mind when your Tribal Council wasn't super interested in a skatepark?
We know there's other stuff for them to worry about, but I wasn't going to sit around and wait with $50,000 on my hands. I'm not going to wait two or 10 years from now. So, we decided to take the $50,000 and build the DIY spot as big as possible. I don't really know the numbers, but we're hoping to spread it out. We have a lot of empty basketball courts here on the reservations, so we'll go in and build other DIY spots in other communities, because not everyone can come to this spot. There's smaller communities on our reservations who need a quarter pipe, a box or maybe a flat bar, so we'll build those, too.
How can people help with the Apache Passion Project?
If anyone would like to help us with that, they can go to the Gofundme. Anything really helps to get skateparks and DIYs into the Apache communities.
The Apache Passion Project and your brand Indellica are meant to show indigenous youth how to reach their peak performance not only as skaters, but as future leaders. Can you explain?
Peak performance is something that I recently got into. I just had this idea to do something in my community that I haven't seenn – a native brand pushing peak performance in being an athlete, but also in being an artist, a creative. I've been reading these books talking about achieving your dreams, achieving your goals and making money. I had all these ideas already, so when I started reading these books it blended together and made me realise this is what I needed to make: a brand offering a totally new Native American perspective, that's dope!
What do you mean, it was something you needed to make?
Not only for the brand, but because building culture is very important. Especially out here on the reservation. We don't have those types of leaders in our reservations per se. Who's done these things? Building a culture of peak performance on skateboarding, or peak performance of art and creativity?
What's the message of Indellica and the Apache Passion Project?
Whatever you want to do, make it your best and really push it to the limits. I want kids and people to push their art as far as they can and inspire someone to push it even further. I know as an artist you can be stuck sometimes, like, 'Aw man, I've made all this stuff, but there has to be more. Can I be better? Can I be greater?' The answer is yes. I believe you definitely can. You can really do it forever. That's what I want to let people know – keep going and out-do yourself every single time. Make a piece better than your last. That's basically what Indellica is and where I myself am at right now with the Apache Passion Project.
So you've taken what you've learned from skateboarding and applied it to the reservation, Apache Passion Project and Indellica?
Yeah, that's what it really is, but we also want to make rad stuff. I love fashion, I love skateboarding, photography, filmmaking and a lot of people on the reservation or even core skaters don't want to hear that. I've always liked that stuff: how skaters dress, paying attention to it and skateboarding. Always watching it. I thought 'let's make some clothes and make stuff for people not only in my community, but people all over the world'. For anyone out there who’s saying, 'Hey, there’s something missing here', come to Indellica and see if that's yours. I'm trying to make something different – something you haven't seen yet.
How do you see the future of Apache Skateboards?
We like to think big. I like to think big. There's really no limit to what's going to happen or what can happen. We're going to make more films and we’re going to keep building our community through our businesses, whether it's Apache skateboards or Indellica. Build more parks and help people. More creating, more collaborations. The world is really missing the real dope Native American perspective and I think people are more interested in it now. We can provide that and we can do that if they hit us up. So, hopefully that's what happens.
What might you say to those brands or companies out there who appreciate what you're doing and might want to help?
If they would like to help, there's many different ways, but the best way is to work with us and to hire us and if they want to do some native stuff. Hit us up and let's collaborate on something. Let’s make something cool and dope, and useful.
Closing thoughts?
I just want to keep skating and I have all these ideas and projects I want to make real. Skate ideas, skate projects, skate videos. I just love it all so much, and skateboarding so much. I have a family and I'm 33, but hell yeah, man. I really appreciate everyone who reaches out and everyone who helps make these skate projects possible.