Whatever you want to do, make it your best and really push it to the limits. I want kids and people to push their art as far as they can and inspire someone to push it even further. I know as an artist you can be stuck sometimes, like, 'Aw man, I've made all this stuff, but there has to be more. Can I be better? Can I be greater?' The answer is yes. I believe you definitely can. You can really do it forever. That's what I want to let people know – keep going and out-do yourself every single time. Make a piece better than your last. That's basically what Indellica is and where I myself am at right now with the Apache Passion Project.