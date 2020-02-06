The World Tour circuit has dozens of charged storylines looking for an exciting conclusion as a way to end Season 2. It’s been a year loaded with shocking surprises for the Dragon Ball FighterZ scene. Powerful players have shown that even the gods of the game can bleed, knocking out the favourites into the loser’s side of the bracket or even out of the competition. Regions have risen to the occasion, showcasing new levels of skill. The new meta has introduced new prevailing teams, and the struggle to combat the more common characters.

The second circuit of Dragon Ball FighterZ has had many twists and turns, and the question of who’s strongest is even harder to suss out. The World Tour Finals, however, will be not only the biggest battleground the top players have ever battled on, but also where the champion of the season will finally be named. Here are the storylines that’ll be the blueprint to the explosive conclusion and beyond.

Will GO1 reign supreme?

Ryota ‘Kazunoko’ Inoue’s arc of terror is over. There’s a new juggernaut of absolute strength this season, and it’s the one sitting at the top of the Dragon Ball FighterZ’s leaderboards. GO1's run has left every tournament bracket a smoldering mess as he’s won almost everything he’s entered. Only Dominique ‘SonicFox’ McLean was able to hand him a defeat, but the set was anything but free.

With Goichi ‘GO1’ Kishida as the person of interest, the top competitors will be concocting up new ways to take him out. But who will deal the final blow? Will it be SonicFox, landing another hard-earned victory against their rival? Will it be one of the European players who’ve pushed him to continue increasing his power level? Or will GO1 continue his dominance at the finals?

Regional warriors making an impact

If GO1 is the villain of the piece, then SonicFox is the stalwart hero. They’ve been the only one to halt the indomitable reign throughout the circuit, even if it was only once. Showing that it can be done, SonicFox is as overwhelming as ever with their play. But the rest of the US scene hasn’t lagged.

It’s been the opposite, especially obvious during more recent battles. From Steve ‘Supernoon’ Carbajal’s free-flowing strategy to Jon ‘Dekillsage’ Coello’s unconventional team style, many of the Americans have proven themselves as capable as SonicFox, sometimes being the reason for their loss. The reliance on one player is over. All of the US entrants could take the crown.

Europe is no slouch either. In fact, their greatest fighters sit at the top of the leaderboards as well. Marwan ‘Wawa’ Berthe’s recent victory at Japan Saga reminded the scene of this prodigy potential, while Joan ‘Shanks’ Namay Millones’ continuous placements in the Top 8 put him as one of the region’s strongest. The rise of Europe seemingly has no end, and it’ll be hard to stop their momentum at the finals.

Last chance qualifier

There’s a final player who has yet to arrive, and that’s because they’ve yet to be determined. The Last Chance Qualifier will take place before the tournament’s bouts begin, and there are many hopeful competitors who want that last spot. And in a bracket where anything less than first place means leaving with nothing, every participant is bringing their best mixups to the fray.

Over 200 attendees are preparing themselves, including Derek ‘Nakkiel’ Bruscas, Allioune, Hasni ‘Noka’ Rivallin, and Jess ‘OBAssassin’ O. The bracket hosts dozens of names that were on the cusp of reaching the necessary amount of points and only just failed to make the cut. Still, any one of these names could potentially shake up the outcome of the tournament. In addition, due to the location of the tournament, there could be some unknown landmines from Europe waiting to take their swing. With a bracket full of possible killers and established professional players alike, there’s no telling who will emerge.

Another arc, another tournament of power

Though Season 2 has been interesting, the playerbase is curious whether or not Dragon Ball FighterZ will get another run of updates. Ultra Instinct Goku was announced recently, and said to be shown at the World Tour Finals event, but many hold the belief that he’ll tag along the declaration of Season 3. That means new characters – of course – but also new balance patch changes.