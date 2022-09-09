Dressed, equipped and ready to go

is now ready to take on Alinghi Red Bull Racing. Sail Racing will provide the team with technical sailing gear, protective wear, and onshore gear. Sail Racing will also design and develop the team’s official replica collection that will be available worldwide at sailracing.com, at the team base and at the coming events around the world.

“With Alinghi Red Bull Racing, we're building a powerful campaign towards the next America's Cup, and as it's all about teamwork, it's important to be surrounded by the right persons. Sail Racing understands sailors and the quality, safety, and comfort of the products they propose contribute directly to the performance. That is what it is all about. So, we look forward to working with Sail Racing and together keep pushing the limits” says Arnaud Psarofaghis.