Conor Shanahan of Ireland seen during the Drift Masters European Championship in Lodz, Poland on September 30, 2022.
Drifting

Mark these dates and get ready for the Drift Masters European Championship

We're all set for another year of high-class motorsport entertainment at the Drift Masters European Championship and here are the dates you need to know for the 2023 season.
The Drift Masters European Championship (DMEC) returns for a new season in 2023 and you'll once again be able to catch the action from finals live on Red Bull TV. Like the 2022 season, there are six rounds in the calendar this season with stops In Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Germany and Poland.
The 2023 season starts in May in Ireland's home of drifting, Mondello Park in Co. Kildare, before it moves on to Sweden, Finland, Latvia and Germany, before ending in Poland in September. The Finnish stop replaces Austria in the calendar from last year's lineup and the location is one of two new venues for the DMEC.
Conor Shanahan of Ireland and Adam Zalewski of Poland seen during the Drift Masters European Championship in Lodz, Poland on October 1, 2022.

Conor Shanahan and Adam Zalewski getting close at last year's Polish round

The location for the Finnish event is Huvivaltio Power Park, which is the largest theme park in Finland, so entertainment there is guaranteed one way or another. Poland's PGE Narodowy national stadium in Warsaw is the other new venue for the DMEC.
Find the full details below of the 2023 calendar below.
01

Drift Masters European Championship 2023 calendar

ROUND

DATE

COUNTRY

LOCATION

WATCH

1.

May 6–7

Republic of Ireland

Mondello Park

Live/Replay

2.

June 9–10

Sweden

Drivecenter Arena

Live/Replay

3.

July 7–8

Finland

Huvivaltio PowerPark

Live/Replay

4.

July 29–30

Latvia

Bikernieki Circuit, Riga

Live/Replay

5.

August 17–18

Germany

Ferropolis

Live/Replay

6.

September 15–16

Poland

PGE Narodowy, Warsaw

Live/Replay

02

WRC racer Kalle Rovanperä commits to competing in DMEC in 2023

There's an exciting addition to the driver line-up for the DMEC series with the news that World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanperä is to race four rounds of this year's competition. Specifically, he'll be racing in Sweden, Finland, Germany and Poland. Rovanperä is no newcomer to drifting, having competed at events at home in Finland and also the opening of the DMEC 2022 at Ireland's Mondello Park, where he reached the final 16 from a field of 42.
"I'm looking forward to competing in the 2023 Drift Masters European Championship. I've always wanted to test my skills in drifting against some of the best drivers in the world and show the fans what I’m capable of," Rovanperä commented on his participation in the 2023 season. "I'll do my best to challenge the rest of the driver grid and put on an amazing show for all the fans."
Kalle Rovanperä of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT as seen during World Rally Championship Belgium in Ypres, Belgium on August 17, 2022.

Rovanperä and his Toyota Supra will be coming to the DMEC this year

03

Who else to look out for

Rovanperä will be a star attraction for the DMEC, but there's plenty of other top names in the sport. The nature of drifting means anyone can win if they're on top of their game on the day.
For instance, the 2022 season saw the DMEC at its unpredictable best with four different winners from the six rounds. Overall title winner, Pole Piotr Wiecek, won two rounds (Ireland and Latvia) and proved to be the most consistent performer elsewhere, but there were wins for Brit Oliver Evans (Poland) and the two Irish brothers, Conor (Austria) and Jack Shanahan (Sweden and Germany).
Piotr Wiecek of Poland and James Deane of Ireland seen during the Drift Masters European Championship in Lodz, Poland on October 1, 2022.

Drifting's top brass – Piotr Wiecek and James Deane

Conor and Jack Shanahan of Ireland seen during the Drift Masters European Championship in Lodz, Poland on September 30, 2022.

Those drifting bros – Conor and Jack Shanahan

Other names to add into the mix as potential round winners include another set of brothers, Germans Johannes and Elias Hountondji, Irishmen James Deane and Duane McKeever, Norweigan driver Ørjan Nilsen, Japan's Naoki Nakamura and Lithuanian Benediktas Cibra.
04

Where to watch?

The final day action from all six rounds of the DMEC will be shown on live on Red Bull TV. Get all the info on dates and times here.

Drifting