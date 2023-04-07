Mark these dates and get ready for the Drift Masters European Championship

There's an exciting addition to the driver line-up for the DMEC series with the news that World Rally Champion

is to race four rounds of this year's competition. Specifically, he'll be racing in Sweden, Finland, Germany and Poland. Rovanperä is no newcomer to drifting, having competed at events at home in Finland and also the opening of the DMEC 2022 at Ireland's Mondello Park, where he reached the final 16 from a field of 42.