Skiing
Freeski legend Simon Dumont returns to the slopes in Dropping In
Watch Paddy Graham shred legendary destinations across Europe as he catches up with a host of the most influential figures in the world of freeskiing.
The origins of freeskiing can be traced back to the early 1900s. From acrobatic displays to hot dogging, twin tips, and now quad corks, the art of two-planking is a continuously evolving expression that has stood the test of time.
With every new generation comes divergence, along with a fresh batch of riders that set a new standard for the sport. For most modern-day freeskiers, names like Julien Regnier, Jackie Paaso, Ahmet Dadali and, most notably, Simon Dumont, are some of the first that come to mind. These riders have produced revolutionary video parts, stood atop international podiums, influenced mainstream style and rightfully cemented their names into freeski history.
In Red Bull TV's latest series, professional freeskier Paddy Graham travels across Europe to catch up with these four veteran riders and shred some of the continent’s most legendary destinations.
Check out the player at the top of the page to watch episode one of Dropping In with Simon Dumont and continue scrolling to learn more about the star-studded cast.
Simon Dumont
A list of the world’s most influential freeskiers wouldn’t be complete without Simon Dumont. The longtime professional freeskier set World Records, dominated the competitive Halfpipe and Big Air scene throughout his career, and starred in some of the most innovative park edits of all time.
Ahmet Dadali
The accolades of Ahmet Dadali speak for themselves. He’s won Best Male Performance at the IF3 Freeski Film Festival, Breakthrough Performer and Best Jib at the POWDER Awards, and acted as the backbone of the infamous Level 1 Production crew for more than 10 seasons.
Jackie Paaso
Jackie Paaso is often referred to as the Queen of freeskiing. The former mogul hopeful turned big mountain charger established herself as one of the top female riders on the Freeride World Tour circuit for nearly a decade. Today, the Swedish-American freeskier sits at the forefront of expedition-style skiing, and recently completed a 26-day mission through the tallest peaks of Northern Sweden.
Julien Regnier
Designer of Rossignol’s inaugural twin tip ski, co-founder of the Armada brand, and one of the first Frenchmen to break into the North American video scene, Julien Regnier is a true pioneer of new school freestyle skiing.