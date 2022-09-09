From the moment the Valorant Champions 2022 Group Stage kicked-off, we knew we were in for something special. Each of the 16 teams appeared to have made an unspoken pact to fight harder than ever before for their spot in the Playoffs. These teams, a fine mix of veteran players and fresh-faced rookies, have delivered play after play of incredible Valorant ability.

Even through all of this exceptional gameplay, South Korea's DRX managed to stand out. Their group was close, composed of Fnatic, 100 Thieves and FURIA Esports, but DRX managed to dominate their way into the Playoffs. Previous winners of the VCT 2022 Korea Stage 1 and 2 Challengers, they managed to bag a win in both Group Stage matches and seem poised to take on the rest of the season with ease.

We've rounded up some of the best moments from DRX's Group Stage run, looking at how the team came together to produce some of the most outstanding plays of the season. As the Playoff comes ever closer, we can't wait to see what DRX has in store for us over the next few weeks.

A strong start

DRX fans know that although the name has been with them a little under a year, their previous incarnation as Vision Strikers were extremely dominant in their home country. The roster this year is bright, brilliant and will stop at nothing to win. Effective both together and as individuals, the team have shown some of their trademark strength even at this early stage.

We've come to expect a lot from DRX, not least due to their consistency and skillful ability to second guess the other team. Their performance very rarely slips from excellent and, as such, fans knew something great was in the works from the moment they walked on stage. Their first match was against fellow Group D team FURIA and neither side held back.

DRX huddles onstage on in Istanbul © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

DRX may have been a dominant force in their home country, but FURIA knew to come prepared. The Brazilian team held their own remarkably well in Game 1, causing a 4-12 deficit for DRX, who seemed surprised by the turn of events. FURIA had come in with an aggressive attitude right from the start, shaking DRX and causing some conflict across the Ascend map. FURIA began to reach for the stars, but DRX had been holding back – it was time for an impossible turnaround.

Despite the numbers and the game trajectory saying otherwise, DRX seemed to know that they were going to come out on top. The Korean team took Round 17, but decided not to spend, jumping from eco to anti-eco in Round 18. That was a two win streak and after an incredible clutch from Yu 'BuZz' Byung-chul, Round 19 was in their pocket as well. FURIA started to take a step back, realising that a DRX plan was coming to fruition.

Thanks to another beautiful clutch from Goo 'Rb' Sang-Min on KAY/O, who managed to rack up a 13/8/7 KDA, DRX took Round 24 through overtime, as Kim 'MaKo' Myeong-gwan covered the map. Slowly the points began to compound and DRX found their game one victory from seemingly insurmountable odds.

In high spirits

It was plain to see that DRX were rejuvenated on Haven. Game Two was a little more clear cut, with DRX smashing their way to a 13-4 win. The first five rounds were in their favour and despite pushback from FURIA in the end of the first half, there was nothing they could do. Another five round streak for DRX and it was all over for FURIA.

DRX took their bolstered confidence into the next match against 100 Thieves and the North American challengers got a true taste of DRX in their final form. The first game was – perhaps appropriately – at Breeze, where DRX absolutely shattered the competition in a five-round streak in the first half. With seven rounds won in total by half-time, it was looking like DRX had it in the bag.

100 Thieves tried to bring it back in the second half, but to no avail. When DRX decides to win, there's seemingly nothing that can stand in their way this time around. Due to this pushback, the game entered overtime rounds, but after more than 10 of these edge-of-the-seat matches DRX took the win.

DRX poses together at the Valorant Champions 2022 © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Onwards and upwards

This was it. Taking this second game from 100 Thieves would propel DRX into the Playoffs in a beautiful unbroken streak of wins and they were determined to do it. The map was Fracture and DRX was ready.

With an impressive nine rounds to their name by half-time, much of that from a seven-round streak, DRX could taste victory in the air. The team began to flex their individual skills, clocking up some impressive stats, like that of Rb, who ended on a series record of 47/38/11 KDA. BuZz wasn't far behind, with 45 kills to his name, and the pair clearly shone throughout both games.

This time, there was no coming back for 100 Thieves, who succumbed to their opponents during Round 22, leaving DRX to celebrate their advancement to the next stage.

DRX are now officially qualified for the Playoffs after four dramatic Group Stage games. The team exhibited their trademark efficiency and consistency, keeping things steady even when the round wasn't in their favour, and fans have high hopes for their stake in the rest of the competition.