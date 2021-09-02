DTM boss Gerhard Berger predicts a thriller at the Red Bull Ring

The withdrawal of manufacturing giants Audi and BMW last year brought a host of privateer teams to the DTM grid, racing GT3 cars that are closer to production sportscars than the former prototypes.

But as the current DTM season reaches the halfway point this weekend with round 5 at the Red Bull Ring in Styria, Austria , Gerhard Berger believes the championship is looking very healthy. “When I look around the paddock, I am happy not only with the number of teams but also with the amount of brands,” says the Austrian, who became DTM boss in 2017.

Alex Albon triumphed in the last race at the Nürburgring © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

"In previous years, you saw five Audi and five BMW trucks. Now there’s much more, which is what the fans want. Of course, there are always discussions about regulations and details, but in the end, it’s the diversity of brands that counts.”

The 10-time Formula One race winner is also satisfied with the driver line-up: “Though Kelvin van der Linde put himself into a leading position in recent weeks, there is a solid number of drivers who can compete for top results. If you look at lap times, you will realise how close the field is, as you might find 22 of 23 drivers within a second as recently at the Nürburgring.

“In the past, we used to dream about this. It shows DTM is on the right path. And I see no reason why an experienced DTM prototypes driver should have a disadvantage to GT3 experts or need a learning curve. Strong drivers can compete at every level. In my last season of racing touring cars in 1986, it was no problem to switch to an F1 car and back again.”

DTM racer and F1 reserve driver Alex Albon chats to Gerhard Berger © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite the current worldwide situation leading to tighter restrictions and fewer fans, Berger believes the series can still flourish. Saying: “A year ago, I would have said, we’d try to run three races. A little later, we hoped to complete half a season. And even later, we thought we’d try to hold a whole season but at greatly reduced costs. This year, we lined up at Monza without spectators. At the Nürburgring, we had permission for 5,000 a day and sold out.

“This weekend, we’ll be racing around the Red Bull Ring without a limit on spectators and abiding by the government rules. And we’ll welcome fans back to the paddock. That shows we’re going in the right direction.

“But we can’t make plans to manage during the whole pandemic because no one knows what lies ahead. At the final race at the Norisring, we hope to entertain a full crowd, but if the mayor decides a week before that we can only have 2,000 people, then there is nothing you can do. You can’t plan ahead during the pandemic.”

Gerhard Berger laps the Red Bull Ring before the Styrian Grand Prix © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Now DTM is returning to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg after a two-year absence, and Berger hopes it remains on the schedule in years to come. “I’ve always loved racing here, but after 2018, we could not find an agreement. If it does not work for both of us, it’s the end of the story. If one does not agree, the other tries to understand. If both say yes, the deal is done. Now we found a way that fits both sides, and DTM is back at Spielberg.”

The driver line-up is perfect. Both are proven winners, as we have seen Gerhard Berger

And what will bring the fans to Spielberg? “Not only the car brands but also the drivers on the grid," says Berger. "On paper, the Mercedes drivers are favourites as they are strong on the two long straights. But Ferrari should also be out front. It depends on whether the characteristics of the car suit the track.

Daniel Juncadella puts his GruppeM Mercedes on show at the Red Bull Ring © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

“We have a decent way to keep the field close together by using the BoP (Balance of Performance). Though, there are always discussions and criticism in the background. The people in charge at AVL (AVL racing in Graz, Austria) manage this perfectly . I would say they are the world leaders in this system,” adds Berger.

As a former driver for Ferrari in F1, Berger is delighted to see AF Corse fielding two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s in Red Bull and AlphaTauri colours. “Amato Ferrari and his team showed great interest in racing DTM, but it would not have been possible without Red Bull’s support.

“The driver line-up is perfect: Liam Lawson is a youngster on the way up to F1 and Alex Albon has experience at the top level even though he is still young. Both are proven winners, as we have seen.

Rising star Liam Lawson leads the junior championship in DTM © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

“There’s also AlphaTauri’s involvement as the premium fashion brand of the Red Bull family. Strolling through the paddock, I see AF Corse as a highlight. Ferrari and Red Bull create emotions internally as well as among fans and all that is of benefit to DTM. Ferrari keeps a close eye on AF Corse’s performance. There is a lot of support from the manufacturer for the team. An Italian magazine recently called DTM Formula One for GT cars, and that is exactly what we want to be."

DTM winners at the Red Bull Ring 2011 – 2018 (two races per weekend from 2015):

2011: Winner Martin Tomczyk (Audi) – Champion Tomczyk

2012: Edoardo Mortara (Audi) – Bruno Spengler (BMW)

2013: Bruno Spengler (BMW) – Mike Rockenfeller (Audi)

2014: Marco Wittmann (BMW) – Wittmann

2015: Edoardo Mortara (Audi) and Mattias Ekström (Audi) – Pascal Wehrlein (Mercedes)

2016: Marco Wittmann (BMW) and Timo Glock (BMW) – Wittmann

2017: Mattias Ekström (Audi) and René Rast (Audi) – Rast

2018: René Rast (Audi, both races) – Gary Paffett (Mercedes)