Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy sidelined as DTM season ends in Hockenheim

The 2022 DTM season finished with a weekend of dramatic crashes, retirements and red flags as the championship ended in a shower of sparks.

In Race Two, the final race of the year, Marco Wittman became the 11th different winner in 16 races of a roller-coaster DTM season, while Sheldon van der Linde clinched the title with third place in the final race at Hockenheim. It was a fitting reward for the South African BMW works driver, who is the only driver with three wins this season.

But it was a downbeat end for the Red Bull AF Corse team as Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy were left to watch from the sidelines.

Fraga was superb in qualifying for Race Two on Sunday morning. The Brazilian set the fastest lap time of 1m 36.625s at the wheel of the stunning Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. But with pole in his grasp, he lost control of his car, bouncing over the kerbs and slamming into the barriers.

Ahead of qualifying: Felipe Fraga in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

The crash brought out a red flag from the race director, signalling the end of qualifying. Having been judged to be at fault, Fraga’s time was erased, handing pole to René Rast and ending a rookie season that had peaked with victory at the Norisring.

Arguably, he had a better end to the season than Cassidy, who arrived in Hockenheim with two wins in two DTM rounds and hopeful of more, but he was knocked out of the race weekend following a huge crash in Race One.

The race was a chaotic affair, starting with a collision on the first lap between Arjun Maini and Maro Engel. At the restart, Phillip Eng collided with Rolf Ineichen before being collected by Marius Zug, sending carbon fibre skittering across the track.

At the same time, Thomas Preining and David Schumacher smashed into the barriers as they raced for the sharp Turn 8. The two collided while Ricardo Feller and Preining’s team-mate Dennis Olsen also came together with the Norwegian barrelling into the wall rear-first.

The impact of Olsen’s crash sent the engine flying out of his Porsche and onto the circuit in a ball of fire. Felipe Fraga somehow came through this carnage unscathed, but Cassidy hurtled straight into the engine, severely damaging the Ferrari. Shaken, he was able to limp back to the pits to retire, needing to be helped from the car by the AF Corse pit crew.

Nick Cassidy at qualifying © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

"We were very lucky in that respect," said AF Corse sports director Ron Reichert. "Nick was hit hard. The engine flew into the car. If it had hit him 50 centimetres higher, it would have gone through the window...

"Our mechanics got him out slowly and carefully via the passenger side because the door didn't open anymore."

Eight more drivers were also forced to retire from the race, which saw Lucas Auer take his second victory of the season after winning the opening race of the year in Portugal back in April.

The result also seals the Teams championship for Schubert motorsport with 211 points and signalled the end of a testing season for Red Bull AF Corse, who will be back for more next year.