Fraga up front as Ferrari find speed in chaotic Imola DTM

It was a tough day at the office for Felipe Fraga at a blisteringly hot third round of the DTM Championship at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari after he bounced back from a DNF in Race One. Fraga produced a flying lap to take provisional pole only to be pipped by just 0.152s by 22-year-old Swiss racer Ricardo Feller.
But Fraga held his nerve at the start and while Feller dipped a tyre into the gravel on the opening lap, Fraga took the early lead. However, on lap three a collision between Thomas Preining and Rolf Ineichen at Rivazza brought out the safety car.
Most of the grid pitted for fresh tyres, but on the restart on lap six, Feller was able to take the better line in the run up to Tamburello and pass Fraga. The Brazilian's Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 was rear-ended and picked up a puncture that ended his race.
DTM rules state that teams cannot pit both cars behind the safety car, but Nick Cassidy, starting sixth, took track position instead – a good strategy on a circuit where passing is difficult. That handed him the lead, which he used to good effect, setting fastest lap again and again in the Ferrari to score a bonus point. When he had to pit for fresh tyres however he dropped down the order to cross the line 17th.
"It was quite a solid day, I guess. We had a good qualifying, the race was running well in P5, looking very strong," said Cassidy. "Unfortunately, with the Safety Car only one car can box at a time, though we could stay out front, show our speed, take the fastest lap – which is an important point – and be positive about the performance despite an overall frustrating weekend."
Feller went on to win the race, securing a double for ABT Sportline Audi, with René Rast taking his first victory after his comeback. But it was a tough home race for AF Corse after another DNF for Fraga in Race 1 and 14th for Cassidy. The pace is there, but the team needs a run of luck to reward their hard work.
"It's a tough weekend for us again," said Fraga, whose bad luck has seen him finish only one of the season's six races, albeit with a second place in Portimão. "The team worked hard and we were fighting for the win, but I got hit from behind. I don't know what to say, it's really disappointing. We'll just focus on the next race now."
Fraga, Cassidy and the Red Bull AF Corse team only have to wait until DTM returns to action at the legendary Norisring street circuit in Nuremberg, Germany, on July 1.