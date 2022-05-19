I’m ready to win in DTM, says Brazilian ace Felipe Fraga

A decade later and Felipe Fraga is not only racing a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo car for Red Bull AF Corse but he’s established himself as a championship contender after his debut weekend in Portimão on Portugal’s Algarve coast.

He qualified fourth for Race One only to be taken out of action after a collision at the restart after a Safety Car period.

But it was a happier story in Race Two where the 26-year-old scored his first championship point by qualifying third and 19 more when he finished second behind Swiss Audi driver Nico Mueller and getting the extra point for fastest lap.

“This one was funny. I had a good fight with Mirko (Lamborghini works driver Bortolotti) and gave everything to catch Nico, but he was a bit faster. After this first round, I think we have an excellent season ahead of us.”

This weekend, Fraga is joined by his regular team-mate, Super GT and Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy who makes his season debut after his duties at the Monaco ePrix allowed rallying legend Sébastien Loeb to deputise in Portugal. Fraga and Cassidy will be going for strong results now at Round Two at Lausitzring near Dresden on May 21/22.

I knew Sébastien Loeb is a legend and I’m deeply impressed by his success. It was nice to have such a hero as team-mate Felipe Fraga

So how did Fraga land his seat in DTM? “My links to Red Bull go back to 2011 after I did a kart race in Brazil, and I got connected to Red Bull Brazil.

“And I got my first contract in 2012 while I was racing in formula series in Europe. I performed some physical tests at Red Bull’s training centre in Thalgau near Salzburg and after that was invited to come to the Red Bull Ring to watch the DTM race. I was really happy to go because it meant I could watch Augusto Farfus, my hero at that time, racing in DTM,” Fraga explains.

“But at that time, my goal was to make it to F1 – like any kid would want.”

Felipe Fraga at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo © Julian Kroehl / Red Bull Content Pool

A decade later and he’s in DTM himself: “I’ve been a part of the Red Bull family for 10 years but this is the first time I’ve driven a Red Bull-branded car. Before, I had my helmet and my bottle and those personal things, but never the chance to be in a Red Bull car. It was always my dream to have this: so I am really happy.”

Fraga’s career has taken him all over the world to race in different series: “I drove in Brazilian stock cars, in IMSA, and in WEC where we won the class in the 24 hours of Daytona.” And he has notched up wins everywhere he’s raced.

“This opportunity came up at the end of 2021. I know everyone has a lot of expectations and so do I: I’m here to win. The AF Corse are a winning team. Last year, they won the team championship and fought for the drivers’ championship until the very last race. I want to keep the momentum. We’ve tested so much and I’ve prepared myself like never before,” Fraga admitted.

Nick Cassidy takes over from Sébastien Loeb © Julian Kroehl / Red Bull Content Pool

He's under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead: “We’ll be strong, but the whole field is extraordinary. Every week when they announced new drivers, I was more and more shocked!

“I know almost everyone on the grid as I’ve raced against them in IMSA, WEC, GT World Challenge. Those guys are everywhere. I think that 15 drivers can win races here in DTM, they drive for teams who know how to win. In the end, it’s not only about winning but consistently scoring good points. It’s going to be a tough season.”

Fraga was a Mercedes driver until last year, first with a customer team and then a factory driver. “I’ve never driven a Ferrari before,” he says.

“I’m free to race in other series too, so I still can do my IMSA program with Riley in LMP3 and also in a GT car in the prestigious Le Mans 24 hrs with Sam Bird and Shane van Gisbergen. But my priority is DTM, of course.”

And so was his preparation which was different to other seasons: “I did thousands of kilometres in the Red Bull Ferrari in Hockenheim, Spa, Portimão and the Red Bull Ring. That helped me get accustomed to the team, the car. When I did endurance racing, I always share the car with other drivers, but now I am on my own and the only one responsible.”

Fraga is familiar with most of this year’s tracks, although the Lausitzring and Norisring are both new to him. He’s also looking for a new home. “I live in Austin, Texas, close to my US team. But as I’ll be in Europe from May to October, I am looking for some place here.

“I don’t yet know where to move. I’m thinking about Salzburg so I can be close to the training centre and all race venues are within easy reach. And I like the weather there in summer.

“But maybe I’ll move to Portugal, which I like very much too. I have to talk to my fiancée as we’re getting married at the end of the year.”

Fraga was as surprised as everyone else that his team-mate for Portimão was nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb. “When he was announced, all my friends called me and asked for a picture with him! He’s hugely popular in Brazil.

“I knew he’s a legend and I’m deeply impressed by his success. It was nice to have such a hero as team-mate. In the beginning he was very quiet, then he became more confident, and we exchanged more opinions and experiences. It was strange for me to offer advice to a nine-time world champion!”

Fraga is more familiar with his regular team-mate: “I met Nick Cassidy before in other series and then at the first test. We can learn from each other. The AF Corse people are also excellent to work with, they help you a lot.”

No prizes for guessing who is this young Brazilian's idol but Fraga has more than one racing hero: “Of course, Ayrton Senna is my hero but I also admire Fernando Alonso. He’s so versatile. Whether he’s in F1, in endurance, in Indycars, his performances are outstanding."

And that’s exactly what Fraga wants to be in DTM.