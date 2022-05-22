Tyres and fires cause trouble but Cassidy scores his first DTM points

After Felipe Fraga ’s podium in the opening round in Portugal, the races around the Lausitzring resulted in a haul of just two points, both scored by Nick Cassidy in Race One. Tyre wear was a huge problem at the German track with many drivers having to cope with punctures – and both Cassidy and Fraga lost valuable points thanks to issues with their tyres.

Tyre wear was a huge problem at the German track with many drivers having to cope with punctures – and both Cassidy and Fraga lost valuable points thanks to issues with their tyres.

Felipe Fraga exits the pits at the Lausitzring © Julian Kroehl / Red Bull Content Pool

In truth, Cassidy drove well on his 2022 championship debut to manoeuvre himself into a good points-paying position in both races but he struggled to match the pace of Sheldon van der Linde’s new BMW M4 and the Mercedes-AMG GT3s. Ninth place on Saturday was followed by a stronger showing on Sunday when with less than five minutes to go in Race 2, Cassidy had served up the day's third-best time on the Lausitzring's daunting Turn 1 and was on track for another top-10 finish when a puncture made it necessary to retire.

"I really enjoyed my first DTM weekend of the season. I felt strong – today I was very comfortable, it's a shame we didn't get the result," said Cassidy. "Yesterday I didn't have the pace, but it was a massive turnaround overnight. I'm really pleased with the performance. I wish we had more points, but that's racing sometimes.

And while Fraga had the speed, he was to run out of luck. The Brazilian was running as high as fifth place on Saturday but was forced to retire due to a problem with his right rear tyre. On Sunday, a fire in his Ferrari in qualifying meant he couldn’t even take the start.

"Today was a really unfortunate day. We had a fire in the car, and while I was fine, I was not able to participate in the race," said Fraga. "So it's a tough weekend for us. I'm really sorry for the whole team – they are working so hard and then something like this happens. But we move forward and hope that the bad luck stays here at the Lausitzring. We will come back stronger, for sure!"

Up front, Sheldon van der Linde became the first double winner of the 2022 DTM season thanks to two controlled drives as the South African cleaned up at the Lausitzring.

He was joined on the podium in Race One by Luca Stolz and Lucas Auer and in Race Two, by Maro Engel and three-time DTM champion Rene Rast who took the first podium of his comeback season.

The Red Bull AF Corse team will be planning to bounce back at the next round in Imola in June.