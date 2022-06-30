Street racers: Red Bull AF Corse return to Norisring

As WRC legend Colin McRae once said: "Straight roads are for fast cars, turns are for fast drivers.” Both will be tested to the limit this weekend when the fastest GT3 series returns to one of the most challenging circuits of the season, the Norisring.

A firm favourite of fans and drivers thanks to the Oompah bands, fine beer and fierce racing, the Bavarian circuit is one of the DTM season’s highlights. Taking its name from a 17th Century synonym for Nuremberg, they’ve been racing here since 1947, when the circuit was originally laid out for motorcycles.

Cars arrived in 1948, although car racing really took off in the late '60s when the '200 Miles of Nuremberg' became a legendary sportscar race. DTM and its support series are now the highlight of the year as the GT3s race along the famous Steintribüne (stony grandstand) between the Dutzendteich pond and the Zeppelin field. To bring the 2.3km track up to FIA standards, the owners have added 7km of guardrails, 6km of catch fences and 2km of concrete walls.

Brazilian racer Felipe Fraga is in his DTM debut season © Julian Kroehl / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull AF Corse return to the Norisring with mixed emotions. Last year, Liam Lawson arrived as championship leader as he and Nick Cassidy finished in third and fifth position respectively in Race One. But in the controversial season finale Race Two, Lawson had to retire, missing out on the title. Cassidy finished 13th after a time penalty, but took home the consolation of setting the fastest lap at a speed of 168.8kph!

AF Corse return to the Norisring with two new drivers: Felipe Fraga , who makes his debut, and the Brazilian will be looking for an upturn in his luck. “I’m ready for Norisring! Right now, it is being hard to understand everything we are going through in the races, but we’ve been competitive since we first hit the track in Portimao .

“I just hope we have a clean and good week because the team deserves a good result! I can’t wait to drive at the Norisring, it’s a historic race for DTM and I am really happy to represent Red Bull in such a big race like this,” added Felipe, brimming with enthusiasm.

With Cassidy racing in Formula E this weekend, Ayhancan Güven steps up and will race the #37 AlphaTauri-branded Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, thanks to a collaboration with Porsche. The 24-year-old from Istanbul has forged a fine reputation by winning twice the French Carrera Cup and scoring top results in the Porsche Supercup with wins in Monza, Spa and Silverstone.

He’s been part of the Red Bull family for three years. “When I was young guy, I always dreamt of racing DTM one day,” he admits. “Luckily, I get to make my DTM debut now. I’m very proud and happy to race in this special environment, and I express my gratitude to everyone who made this possible,” he added.

As it will become very tight on the short track for 29 drivers, qualifying will be split on both race days into two groups. Corresponding with the current overall standings, Group A will consist of drivers in odd positions and Group B of those in even.

There will be a five-minute break between the two sessions of 20 minutes each. The two fastest drivers will start from row one with the overall fastest to decide on which side. For Race Two on Sunday, both groups remain the same. However, Group B will qualify first, followed by Group A.