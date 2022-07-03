Felipe Fraga celebrates his birthday with a brilliant Norisring DTM win

After taking his first pole position on Saturday, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse driver Felipe Fraga was never challenged in the DTM classic at Germany's Norisring. The Brazilian held the lead at the start and ultimately crossed the line 2.70 seconds clear of Grasser Lamborghini racer Mirko Bortolotti and three-time champion Rene Rast.

Felipe Fraga leads around the Norisring, DTM's only street circuit © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

It was a fitting reward and turn of fortune for Fraga and his Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse team after suffering a series of retirements and even a flaming Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020 in the opening three rounds.

Making his debut in the championship as a deputy for Nick Cassidy , 24 year old Ayhancan Guven claimed seventh, finishing hot on the trail of defending champion Maximilian Götz.

It was a contrast to Race One on Saturday, which was a baptism of fire for DTM's first Turkish racer, as repeated crashes turned the weekend's opening event into a demolition derby.

From the start, multiple cars crashed as they tried to find a way through the hairpin at the end of the main straight. After three restarts, both Guven and Fraga were back in the garage and the AF Corse mechanics set about repairing the cars for Sunday. On track, only 11 cars reached the chequered flag. Porsche, though, were celebrating, as Thomas Preining scored the marque's first DTM victory.

Number 1: polesitter Felipe Fraga led every lap on his way to victory © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Fraga began Sunday by claiming a confident pole position for Race Two and before the start, the Brazilian, who had been struck like "a missile from behind" in Race One, appealed for calm from the two drivers starting immediately behind him.

"I said to Marco Wittmann and Maxi Götz, 'let’s please get through Turn 1 and then you guys can come like crazy, but let’s do the first corner because I really need to finish the race'," said Fraga. "Luckily it was calmed down and we could do Turn 1."

Following a clean start, Fraga didn't put a wheel wrong, building a 3.3-second lead over Bortolotti, before pausing for a perfectly-timed 7.5-second pit stop.

After clean stop, Fraga managed his lead over Bortolotti to the flag, with Rast crossing the line third to take the final podium place.

"I'm really happy and I think we deserve this. When we started the day today I didn't know how the car was going to be like, because the rear was destroyed yesterday," said Fraga. "But it all came together – the car was perfect and I did a good lap. So, yeah, my first pole position. Then, in the race, until the pit stop I gave my life, pushing really hard. I never thought they would let me win.

“In the pit stops we made a good gap, though, and then from there it was OK. I feel like I've just had 50 kilos taken off my back. It was a perfect race and it's my birthday – to have that all together in one day is very good!"

"I'm really excited," said Guyven. "The cars are mega, the drivers are all good – this is what I've dreamed of, what I'm working for. This time we managed to finish and congrats to Felipe, I'm super happy and proud for the team to have its first win of the season. It was a super weekend and a lot of things I learned will help me in the future."

Fraga jumps from 22 to 50 points overall, putting him sixth in the Drivers' Championship, while Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse move up eighth in the Teams' Championship.

Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse celebrate Felipe Fraga's first win in DTM © Julian Kroehl / Red Bull Content Pool

Race One result, Norisring

1. Thomas Preining (AUT) – Küs Team Bernhard

2. Dennis Olsen (NOR) – SSR Performance

3. René Rast (GER) – Team ABT

14. Ayhancan Güven (TUR) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse

20. Felipe Fraga (BRA) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse

Race 2 result, Norisring

1. Felipe Fraga (BRA) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse

2. Mirko Bortolotti (ITA) – GRT

3. René Rast (GER) – Team ABT

7. Ayhancan Güven (TUR) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse

Nick Cassidy will be back in the seat for Round 5 as the DTM makes tracks for the Nürburgring on August 26-28.