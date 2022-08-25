Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy return to DTM on a winning run of form

This could be the last outing for DTM on this circuit as series boss Gerhard Berger is contemplating a tantalising switch to the famous – and infamous – Nordschleife circuit.

Both Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse drivers arrive in the Eifel region with a lot of confidence following their excellent form and improved fortunes in recent races.

DTM boss Gerhard Berger speaks to Felipe Fraga © Red Bull Content Pool

Felipe Fraga gifted himself with the perfect present for his 27th birthday as he scored his maiden DTM win on July 3 at the Norisring, winning in dominant style. It was redemption for the Brazilian who had been afflicted by a run of bad luck earlier in the season.

The victory propelled Felipe to sixth in the overall standings, 39 points shy of series leader Mirko Bortolotti – who has not won so far but has proved to be the most consistent driver and best qualifier overall.

Life hasn’t been a beach for Felipe, either, who has kept busy during DTM’s long summer break: “It wasn’t a break as I raced in IMSA in the US and in stock cars in Brazil. I’m really happy to be back at the wheel of my Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari and I’m coming back to DTM in a very happy mood after four victories in a row in DTM, IMSA and the Brazilian Stock Car Championship.

“I’m very confident of more success in DTM and hopeful that the second half of the season will be smoother.”

Nick Cassidy has only raced in two DTM rounds so far due to his commitment to drive in the Formula E World Championship. Therefore, the New Zealander missed the opening round in Portimao and the most recent one at Nuremberg. But last month the 28-year-old Kiwi surprised everyone with his first win in FE at the Brooklyn track in New York. An achievement he wants to repeat in DTM as soon as possible.

Nick is also eager to return to GT3 sports cars from the electric single-seaters and comes to Nurburgring in high spirits: “The four DTM races I did so far put me into a very positive mood for the next to come. The potential for top results is there. Now we have four rounds and eight races remaining in which we will get into the rhythm and hopefully get some good results, too. Felipe’s success at Norisring is also very much encouraging to me. The whole team made a lot of progress which increases our confidence.”

Nick has only scored three points so far but he’s certain there is much more to come now with full focus on his DTM drives. And he hopes that looking back to 2021 provides even more reason to be confident as it was then that Alex Albon drove his AlphaTauri Ferrari to victory at the second Nürburgring race.

After the visit to the Eifel mountains, DTM moves on to another famous “driver track” at Spa-Francorchamps (September 9-11) where, just like the Nürburgring, weather can become a crucial factor in the development of a race. The penultimate round of the DTM championship will be the team’s second “home race” at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (September 23-25) and the season concludes at Hockenheim (October 7-9).