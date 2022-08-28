Felipe Fraga boxes clever in bruising race around the Nürburging

A brilliant performance from Felipe Fraga was derailed after he was knocked out of Race One while leading around the Nürburging. The race weekend promised so much for the Brazilian who arrived at the track on the back of his first DTM victory at the previous round at the Norisring.

The start of Race One on Saturday was delayed by nearly four hours which forced qualifying to be abandoned and the drivers lined up according to championship position, putting Fraga P6.

As soon as the lights went out, the Brazilian made a superb start, taking three places through the hairpin at the end of the start-finish straight. By the time he’d cleared the Mercedes Arena, he had slipped past Sheldon Van Der Linde and was running second behind pole-sitter and championship leader Mirko Bortolloti.

He stayed tight on the Lamborghini’s tail, passing Bortolotti on the straight and out-braking the Italian into the Veedol Chicane to take the race lead.

Fraga maintained his lead in slippery conditions and when the pits opened, he boxed a lap earlier than Bortolotti. While the Grasser Lamborghini rejoined in front of Fraga, the Brazilian’s tyres were up to temperature and he eased past, driving around the outside of Bortolotti at Turn 3 to retake the lead.

Bortolotti was still applying the pressure, setting the fastest lap of the race on lap 26. Three laps later, he made a lunge in the final corner, clipping the rear of Fraga’s Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari and taking both drivers out of the race.

“I had the best start of my life with the cold tyres and had a lot of fun cruising through the front rows,” said Fraga. “Then it got hard to defend the lead and, in the end, I got taken out by Mirko. It feels really bad, as it probably would have been a win or, for sure, a second place. I feel sorry for the team but there was nothing I could do to avoid the incident.”

Felipe Fraga at the Nürburgring © Red Bull Content Pool

Bortolotti was punished with a five-place grid penalty for Race Two on Sunday but for team boss Ron Reichert, it was tough to take after “we executed the perfect race to that moment”.

“I have no words for how another driver can do something like that. There was no gap, there was no reason to do it,” said Reichert. “What’s more, when you’re the championship leader, I doubly don’t understand it.”

Sheldon van der Linde and Kelvin were the main beneficiaries as the brothers took first and second place, giving DTM a historic first.

There was some consolation as Nick Cassidy , back in DTM for the first time since Imola, fought his way through the pack to get into the points-paying positions and ultimately battled with René Rast and Philipp Eng in the final laps to take seventh.

In Race Two on Sunday, it was the Kiwi’s turn to be in the wars. Having made a good start, Cassidy’s AlphaTauri-branded Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 was clipped by Maro Engel, sending him spinning out of the action. There was a sting in the tail for birthday boy Engel who picked up a puncture in the same incident and retired shortly after.

Nick Cassidy battles his way around the Nürburgring © Red Bull Content Pool

“A frustrating weekend overall for myself. I felt good with the car this weekend but don’t feel we got to show our potential, especially on Saturday when we had to start so far back,” said Cassidy. “On Sunday being touched into a spin after another great start summed up my weekend. I look forward to bouncing back strongly at Spa.”

Caught in traffic, Fraga narrowly avoided being an innocent passenger in another collision when David Schumacher tangled with his countryman Rast in the final corner, sending Rast sliding into the gravel in front of Fraga. The Brazilian threaded his Ferrari through the carnage to finish 12th.

Race Two finished with another first as Luca Stolz took his first victory after a superb pit stop, with Norwegian Dennis Olsen second and Lucas Auer, winner of the season opener, taking third with the race winners receiving their trophies from WRC legend Sébastien Ogier .

Fraga now sits 12th in the championship standings, while Cassidy is in 20th place overall. In the Team standings, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse are currently ninth.

Fraga and Cassidy will be back in action at Round 6 of the DTM championship at Spa-Francorchamps on September 9-11, 2022.