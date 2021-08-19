Le Mans and the Nürburgring this weekend, in a Ferrari? 1 team said yes

This weekend will be extraordinary for Amato Ferrari and his crew as they face two very different challenges on two legendary racetracks. AF Corse, one of the most successful teams in GT racing, will be racing their Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s in their Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse colours with drivers Liam Lawson and Alex Albon at the Nürburgring in the fourth round of the 2021 DTM season .

At the same time, the team will also tackle the most prestigious endurance race in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans which was postponed from its traditional mid-June date.

Team founder and principal Amato Ferrari (the 'AF' in AF Corse) says the team will take it in their stride: “We are prepared to manage races in different championships at the same time. In the case of Le Mans and the DTM, we are talking about two major challenges but we are not worried. We always do our best.”

Looking good: Alex Albon and Liam Lawson on track in DTM © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Amato (no relation to Enzo Ferrari) raced touring cars until he hung up his helmet at the young age of 28 in 1994. He continued to manage his own team in Piacenza in Northern Italy, forging strong relationships with Ferrari and Maserati and after three seasons racing in Italian Super Touring Cars, he founded AF Corse.

The team was deployed by Maserati to run the Trofeo Cup, a single-make series. In 2004, AF Corse started to run Maserati MC 12 sportscars in the FIA GT Championship. From 2006, the team entered Ferrari F430s that won its first race at Silverstone and later won the Spa 24 hours.

Liam Lawson powers around Zolder in the stunning Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

When the FIA GT Championship was abandoned in 2010, AF Corse took part in the Le Mans Series in the GT2 category and remained a stalwart in GT racing until today. Currently, AF Corse runs programmes in the World Endurance Championship (of which Le Mans is the pinnacle), in the GT World Challenge Europe, in the European and Asian Le Mans Series, in the US-based IMSA championship, the International GT Open and, of course, DTM.

“Over the years, we moved increasingly into GT racing due both to our passion for these kinds of races and the opportunities presented to us. It’s proved to be a very satisfying move,” Amato confirms.

He adds: “It’s a great honour to work with Ferrari, the most important car brand in the world who have built a unique record of victories thanks to their hard work.”

Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse push Liam Lawson's Ferrari into the garage © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

So far, the season has gone pretty well for the team and its two drivers: rising star Lawson and the more experienced F1 test driver Albon who are sitting in second and fifth respectively overall coming to the ’Ring. “It’s only our first year in the DTM and we’re fighting for the championships, both drivers and team. We’re satisfied with the work done so far by the drivers and the team but it’s a very long season. We have to work solidly in the second half as the competition is becoming tighter,” Amato admits.

But Ferrari are already looking to the future: “Racing in DTM together with Red Bull is a great project. Even more so with very fast drivers we can count on," announced La Scuderia. "We are thinking and hoping to continue racing in DTM in 2022. In September or October, we will have a clearer perspective on DTM 2022.”

Alex Albon in thrilling form in the wet in DTM © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Coming to Le Mans with three class wins in GTE Pro and with one victory out of six DTM races so far, we asked Amato which victory gave him the most satisfaction? “The best win is always the next one,” he smiles.

Here's hoping that they will have multiple causes for celebration this weekend...