Brazil’s Felipe Fraga claims first podium on his DTM debut

With Liam Lawson competing in F2 and Alex Albon now with Williams, Red Bull AF Corse unveiled a new DTM lineup ready to race the spectacular Ferrari 488 GT3 Evos in their Red Bull and AlphaTauri colours this year.

That included the megastar quality of nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb , who deputised for regular driver Nick Cassidy . He was joined by 2016 Brazilian Stock Car champion, Felipe Fraga, who will be racing in the Le Mans 24 Hours next month, sharing another Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo with Sam Bird and Supercars racer Shane Van Gisbergen.

And the versatile Brazilian made a brilliant start to his campaign by claiming second in Race Two in Portugal.

Nico Müller claimed a first win for Team Rosberg from pole, and his Audi looked ominously quick on Sunday as he made a clean start and was a clear second in front by lap 3. Hot on his heels, Fraga swept past Mirko Bortolotti’s Lamborghini to take second place and try to chase down the Swiss driver.

Felipe Fraga in the thick of the action as DTM returns to Portimão © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Last season, Red Bull AF Corse’s quick-fire pit stops gave the team an edge, and Fraga was the first of the front runners to box, diving into the pits as soon as they opened on lap 6. Müller followed one lap later, emerging in P1, and despite setting the fastest lap, Fraga was unable to challenge him to the flag with Bortolotti in third.

I think we have a really good season ahead of us Felipe Fraga

“I’m really happy. The race was fun,” said Fraga. “I had a good fight with Mirko, and I went all-in for the position. I gave everything I had to catch Nico, but he was a bit quicker.”

“P2 is good, especially after yesterday with no points. I’m happy to leave here in the mix, and the team is working well together. I think we have a really good season ahead of us. Let’s go.”

P2 was some compensation after Fraga’s retirement from Race One on Saturday. The 26-year-old had positioned himself for a charge after pitting for fresh tyres, but no sooner than he rejoined the action than Rolf Ineichen broke down in his Lamborghini, bringing out the safety car.

Worse was to follow as Bortolotti seemed to be caught napping at the restart and lost several places. In the scramble for position, Fraga and three-time champion Rene Rast both picked up race-ending damage to their cars.

Rally legend Sébastien Loeb raced the Ferrari 488 in the AlphaTauri livery © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

At the front, Austrian Lucas Auer took the lead and sped away to his eighth DTM win to date, just ahead of Luca Stoltz and Bortolotti. With two third places and pole on Saturday, the Italian leaves Portugal with the overall lead in the championship.

As for Loeb, he faced a considerable challenge in adapting to GTs after his success at Rally Monte-Carlo in January. The Frenchman finished 16th in Race One and recovered superbly from a difficult qualifying for Race Two. Starting P27, Loeb expertly moved through the field and found himself in second place before pitting, which dropped him to 18th.

“We had a good fight, but I’m not happy with the result because I know I could do much better in qualifying. When you start from 27th, it’s difficult to do something nice at the end,” said the 48-year-old, who nevertheless enjoyed his weekend. “I was missing a bit of preparation compared to the guys who do this all year, but I had some fun, and I enjoyed driving the car and doing the races. The team is doing a good job, and I was happy to join them.”

With 20 points, Fraga is fourth in the DTM Drivers Championship and defending champions Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse are sixth in the Teams. They will be reunited with Nick Cassidy for Round Two at the Lausitzring on May 20-22.

Rally champion Sébastien Loeb prepares to make his DTM debut © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Race 1 result (Top 3)

Lucas Auer (AUT) – Mercedes-AMG Team Winward Luca Stolz (GER) – Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mirko Bortolotti (ITA) – GRT

Race 2 result (Top 3)

Nico Müller (SUI) – Team Rosberg Felipe Fraga (BRA) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Mirko Bortolotti (ITA) – GRT

2022 DTM Drivers Championship (after one round)

Mirko Bortolotti (ITA) 35 points Nico Müller (SUI) 28 Lucas Auer (AUT) 26 Felipe Fraga (BRA) 20