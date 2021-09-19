A Liam Lawson double podium is our definition of a great DTM race weekend

New Zealander Liam Lawson headed into the weekend at the historic Assen TT Circuit, known to motorcycle fans the world over as 'the Cathedral of Speed', looking to build on his superb double win at the Red Bull Ring in Austria at the previous round.

Things started as well as they possibly could for Lawson as the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse driver scored pole position for Saturday's race one and managed to take the fight to eventual race winner Marco Wittmann

Despite carrying an extra 25kg of success weight in his Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, Lawson was in contention for the win within sight of the chequered flag. The first race in the Netherlands threw up plenty of drama and featured two safety car phases which Lawson managed to negotiate and come home in third place

Alexander Albon and Liam Lawson on the grid in Assen © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

In Sunday’s round six, Lawson and Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse team-mate Alex Albon locked out the second row of the grid to start third and fourth respectively and, despite initially losing a position from the start and running fourth, clever strategy in the pit stop put Lawson out in second place on the road.

As with Saturday’s round five Lawson was then able to pull clear and pile pressure on race leader Lucas Auer in the closing stages, however the Ferrari driver was forced to settle for a close second place with Albon ending his Sunday’s work in fifth.

LIam Lawson clocked up two podium finishes in Assen © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

"Taking the lead is really positive and now we need to try and maintain that in the last two rounds," said Lawson. "Today the speed was good. I was flat out for 90 percent of the race and trying to catch Lucas Auer, but I couldn't get close enough so congrats to him and his whole team."

Lawson has now finished in the top three on eight occasions already this season and his second successive impressive weekend leaves him with a 10-point advantage over Wittmann in the standings, and helps Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse extend its lead in the Team competition to 58 points with just four races remaining.

Race One Result (Top 5):

Marco Wittmann (GER) – Walkenhorst Motorsport Mirko Bortolotti (ITA) - T3 Motorsport Liam Lawson (NZL) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Maximilian Götz (GER) – Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Christian Klien (AUT) – JP Motorsport

Race Two Result (Top 5):

Lucas Auer (AUT) – Mercedes-AMG Team Winward Liam Lawson (NZL) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Marco Wittmann (GER) – Walkenhorst Motorsport Kelvin van der Linde (RSA) – Team Abt Sportsline Alex Albon (THA) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse